1945 Trinity Ave Apt 7

Amenities
-Updated two-bedroom and two-bath, 916 sq. Ft. condo in Walnut Creek, CA.
-Laminate flooring in the living room, dining room, bedroom, and tile flooring in the kitchen and Bath.
-Quartz Countertop in kitchen and bathroom vanities.
-Close to Shopping, Park, Restaurant, theater, and Downtown of Walnut Creek.
-Easy Access to freeways.
-fantastic location close to BART station, highway 24 and 680.
-Gas Fireplace, Washer/Dryer in unit.
-Spacious master bedroom and master bathroom.
-Balcony perfect for relaxing.
*Tenant shall obtain liability insurance during the term of the tenancy and provide it before the commencement of the lease agreement*
*Pets are welcome upon approval with pet deposit, pet rent, and other restrictions. ask the agent for more info!
*trash is included in rent*
*Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval Full month's rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)*
*Application Fee: $45 per adult*
**Showing by appointment, Please Don't disturb residents**
Hosein Pedramfard CAL DRE #02085160 925-222-5601
PMI Contra Costa is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider.
-3D tour & video tour is available on our website, copy and paste the link in your browser:
https://www.walnutcreekpropertymanagementinc.com/walnut-creek-homes-for-rent#properties?
'Disclaimer: PMI Contra Costa is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'
** Price & Availability Subject to Change Without Notice **
JUST APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE: https://www.walnutcreekpropertymanagementinc.com/walnut-creek-homes-for-rent#ad/1125460