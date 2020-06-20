1945 Trinity Ave Apt 7

Amenities

-Updated two-bedroom and two-bath, 916 sq. Ft. condo in Walnut Creek, CA.

-Laminate flooring in the living room, dining room, bedroom, and tile flooring in the kitchen and Bath.

-Quartz Countertop in kitchen and bathroom vanities.

-Close to Shopping, Park, Restaurant, theater, and Downtown of Walnut Creek.

-Easy Access to freeways.

-fantastic location close to BART station, highway 24 and 680.

-Gas Fireplace, Washer/Dryer in unit.

-Spacious master bedroom and master bathroom.

-Balcony perfect for relaxing.

-Washer/Dryer in unit.



*Tenant shall obtain liability insurance during the term of the tenancy and provide it before the commencement of the lease agreement*

*Pets are welcome upon approval with pet deposit, pet rent, and other restrictions. ask the agent for more info!

*trash is included in rent*

*Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval Full month's rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)*

*Application Fee: $45 per adult*



Hosein Pedramfard CAL DRE #02085160 925-222-5601

