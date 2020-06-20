All apartments in Walnut Creek
1945 Trinity Ave Apt 7
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:30 AM

1945 Trinity Ave Apt 7

1945 Trinity Avenue · (925) 222-5601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1945 Trinity Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Downtown Walnut Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,994

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 916 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
-Updated two-bedroom and two-bath, 916 sq. Ft. condo in Walnut Creek, CA.
-Laminate flooring in the living room, dining room, bedroom, and tile flooring in the kitchen and Bath.
-Quartz Countertop in kitchen and bathroom vanities.
-Close to Shopping, Park, Restaurant, theater, and Downtown of Walnut Creek.
-Easy Access to freeways.
-fantastic location close to BART station, highway 24 and 680.
-Gas Fireplace, Washer/Dryer in unit.
-Spacious master bedroom and master bathroom.
-Balcony perfect for relaxing.
-Washer/Dryer in unit.

*Tenant shall obtain liability insurance during the term of the tenancy and provide it before the commencement of the lease agreement*
*Pets are welcome upon approval with pet deposit, pet rent, and other restrictions. ask the agent for more info!
*trash is included in rent*
*Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval Full month's rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)*
*Application Fee: $45 per adult*

**Showing by appointment, Please Don't disturb residents**

Hosein Pedramfard CAL DRE #02085160 925-222-5601
PMI Contra Costa is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider.

-3D tour & video tour is available on our website, copy and paste the link in your browser:
https://www.walnutcreekpropertymanagementinc.com/walnut-creek-homes-for-rent#properties?

'Disclaimer: PMI Contra Costa is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'
** Price & Availability Subject to Change Without Notice **

JUST APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE: https://www.walnutcreekpropertymanagementinc.com/walnut-creek-homes-for-rent#ad/1125460

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

