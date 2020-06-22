All apartments in Walnut Creek
Find more places like 1524 Brooks Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walnut Creek, CA
/
1524 Brooks Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1524 Brooks Street

1524 Brooks Street · (925) 746-0500 ext. 504
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Walnut Creek
See all
Downtown Walnut Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1524 Brooks Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Downtown Walnut Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1524 Brooks Street · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1263 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rarely Available Downtown Walnut Creek Home! - Premier location in Downtown Walnut Creek
3 bedroom/2 bath with 1263 sq ft of living space
Floor heat and window AC
In-Unit laundry
Hardwood floors throughout
Walk to BART, shops, and restaurants
PLEASE NOTE! This home is in a great location. But it is an older home and is "rough around the edges". If you are looking for the perfect location, this is for you. If you are looking for the perfect home, this is NOT the right home.

Pets considered on a case by case basis
Rent $3,495/mo
Security Deposit $3,495
A/C units provided without warranty.

To view this property, please call Chris (925)768-0468. Property is shown by appointment only in adherence with social distancing standards.

(RLNE5852890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 Brooks Street have any available units?
1524 Brooks Street has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
Is 1524 Brooks Street currently offering any rent specials?
1524 Brooks Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 Brooks Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1524 Brooks Street is pet friendly.
Does 1524 Brooks Street offer parking?
No, 1524 Brooks Street does not offer parking.
Does 1524 Brooks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 Brooks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 Brooks Street have a pool?
No, 1524 Brooks Street does not have a pool.
Does 1524 Brooks Street have accessible units?
No, 1524 Brooks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 Brooks Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 Brooks Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1524 Brooks Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1524 Brooks Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1524 Brooks Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
North Main Apartments
2971 N Main St
Walnut Creek, CA 94597
Carmel House
1756 Carmel Dr
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct
Walnut Creek, CA 94598
The Meridian
141 Flora Ave
Walnut Creek, CA 94595
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave
Walnut Creek, CA 94598
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir
Walnut Creek, CA 94598
Vaya
1800 Lacassie Ave
Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Similar Pages

Walnut Creek 1 BedroomsWalnut Creek 2 Bedrooms
Walnut Creek Apartments with ParkingWalnut Creek Apartments with Pool
Walnut Creek Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Walnut Creek
Diablo Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity