1524 Brooks Street

Rarely Available Downtown Walnut Creek Home! - Premier location in Downtown Walnut Creek

3 bedroom/2 bath with 1263 sq ft of living space

Floor heat and window AC

In-Unit laundry

Hardwood floors throughout

Walk to BART, shops, and restaurants

PLEASE NOTE! This home is in a great location. But it is an older home and is "rough around the edges". If you are looking for the perfect location, this is for you. If you are looking for the perfect home, this is NOT the right home.



Pets considered on a case by case basis

Rent $3,495/mo

Security Deposit $3,495

A/C units provided without warranty.



To view this property, please call Chris (925)768-0468. Property is shown by appointment only in adherence with social distancing standards.



(RLNE5852890)