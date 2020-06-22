1524 Brooks Street

Amenities
Rarely Available Downtown Walnut Creek Home! - Premier location in Downtown Walnut Creek
3 bedroom/2 bath with 1263 sq ft of living space
Floor heat and window AC
In-Unit laundry
Hardwood floors throughout
Walk to BART, shops, and restaurants
PLEASE NOTE! This home is in a great location. But it is an older home and is "rough around the edges". If you are looking for the perfect location, this is for you. If you are looking for the perfect home, this is NOT the right home.
Pets considered on a case by case basis
Rent $3,495/mo
Security Deposit $3,495
A/C units provided without warranty.
To view this property, please call Chris (925)768-0468. Property is shown by appointment only in adherence with social distancing standards.
(RLNE5852890)