Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5534 N. Lark Ellen Avenue

5534 Lark Ellen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5534 Lark Ellen Avenue, Vincent, CA 91702

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Lovely farm style home located in a convenient Azusa location. - DON'T JUDGE A BOOK BY ITS COVER - This is a lovely, one of a kind, 2-story farm-style home on a large lot with an over-sized double car garage with a pit on one side. This home was completely renovated 3-years ago; resurfaced hardwood flooring, new tile and carpeting. Upstairs is a loft and 2.5-bedrooms and one bathroom, plus an outdoor deck. Downstairs is kitchen with eating area plus a dinning room, one bedroom and a full bathroom. Downstairs is HVAC and upstairs is a newer wall unit. Mostly all newer windows and window coverings, etc. Renters Insurance is required. This property is located in an unincorporated area of Azusa. Adjacent vacant lot/garage is not included. This unit will be available to show starting on 2/15/2019. In the meantime, please visit our website at www.dmacpropertyservices.com to view the listing as well as our rental policy.

(RLNE1844342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5534 N. Lark Ellen Avenue have any available units?
5534 N. Lark Ellen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vincent, CA.
What amenities does 5534 N. Lark Ellen Avenue have?
Some of 5534 N. Lark Ellen Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5534 N. Lark Ellen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5534 N. Lark Ellen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5534 N. Lark Ellen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5534 N. Lark Ellen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vincent.
Does 5534 N. Lark Ellen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5534 N. Lark Ellen Avenue offers parking.
Does 5534 N. Lark Ellen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5534 N. Lark Ellen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5534 N. Lark Ellen Avenue have a pool?
No, 5534 N. Lark Ellen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5534 N. Lark Ellen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5534 N. Lark Ellen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5534 N. Lark Ellen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5534 N. Lark Ellen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5534 N. Lark Ellen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5534 N. Lark Ellen Avenue has units with air conditioning.
