5534 N. Lark Ellen Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Lovely farm style home located in a convenient Azusa location. - DON'T JUDGE A BOOK BY ITS COVER - This is a lovely, one of a kind, 2-story farm-style home on a large lot with an over-sized double car garage with a pit on one side. This home was completely renovated 3-years ago; resurfaced hardwood flooring, new tile and carpeting. Upstairs is a loft and 2.5-bedrooms and one bathroom, plus an outdoor deck. Downstairs is kitchen with eating area plus a dinning room, one bedroom and a full bathroom. Downstairs is HVAC and upstairs is a newer wall unit. Mostly all newer windows and window coverings, etc. Renters Insurance is required. This property is located in an unincorporated area of Azusa. Adjacent vacant lot/garage is not included. This unit will be available to show starting on 2/15/2019. In the meantime, please visit our website at www.dmacpropertyservices.com to view the listing as well as our rental policy.



(RLNE1844342)