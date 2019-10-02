All apartments in Villa Park
Location

9651 Crestview Circle, Villa Park, CA 92861
Villa Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This custom 4,600 square foot home currently sits on a 25k square foot flat lot with 6 bedrooms, and 5.5 bathrooms. The exterior of the home is Craftsman style and accented by historic Clinker bricks acquired through the same supplier as the Lodge at Torrey Pines. You will enjoy the rich mahogany front door with stained glass that opens to the lower great room including the formal living room, dining room and kitchen with views to the spacious back yard. The kitchen boasts tons of upgrades such as high end appliances, wine fridge, indoor grill, granite counters, walk-in pantry, etc. The first wing of the home includes 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. All bedrooms are well-sized; two with en suite bathrooms. The second wing of the first level offers the master suite and an additional half bath. The master is bright with doors opening to the expansive back yard. Master bath has soaking tub, large walk-in closet, and walk-in shower. On the second level is an over-sized great room with 3/4 bath. There is a fully equipped kitchenette including dishwasher, micro, warming drawer, mini-fridges, and more. Peaked ceilings, clerestory windows, and access to the incredible sleeping porch; great place to entertain. A custom circular staircase takes you to the 3rd floor Retreat. This is a wonderful bonus space with breathtaking views. The rear yard offers mature fruit trees including avocado and a variety of citrus, space for gardening, a playhouse, and a wide open green space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9651 Crestview Circle have any available units?
9651 Crestview Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Villa Park, CA.
What amenities does 9651 Crestview Circle have?
Some of 9651 Crestview Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9651 Crestview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9651 Crestview Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9651 Crestview Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9651 Crestview Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Villa Park.
Does 9651 Crestview Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9651 Crestview Circle offers parking.
Does 9651 Crestview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9651 Crestview Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9651 Crestview Circle have a pool?
No, 9651 Crestview Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9651 Crestview Circle have accessible units?
No, 9651 Crestview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9651 Crestview Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9651 Crestview Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 9651 Crestview Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9651 Crestview Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
