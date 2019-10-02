9651 Crestview Circle

Amenities

This custom 4,600 square foot home currently sits on a 25k square foot flat lot with 6 bedrooms, and 5.5 bathrooms. The exterior of the home is Craftsman style and accented by historic Clinker bricks acquired through the same supplier as the Lodge at Torrey Pines. You will enjoy the rich mahogany front door with stained glass that opens to the lower great room including the formal living room, dining room and kitchen with views to the spacious back yard. The kitchen boasts tons of upgrades such as high end appliances, wine fridge, indoor grill, granite counters, walk-in pantry, etc. The first wing of the home includes 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. All bedrooms are well-sized; two with en suite bathrooms. The second wing of the first level offers the master suite and an additional half bath. The master is bright with doors opening to the expansive back yard. Master bath has soaking tub, large walk-in closet, and walk-in shower. On the second level is an over-sized great room with 3/4 bath. There is a fully equipped kitchenette including dishwasher, micro, warming drawer, mini-fridges, and more. Peaked ceilings, clerestory windows, and access to the incredible sleeping porch; great place to entertain. A custom circular staircase takes you to the 3rd floor Retreat. This is a wonderful bonus space with breathtaking views. The rear yard offers mature fruit trees including avocado and a variety of citrus, space for gardening, a playhouse, and a wide open green space.