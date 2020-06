Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Live in Prestigious Villa Park in a lovely 3 bedroom with a large backyard. The interior has been remodeled and shows very nice. New flooring, Kitchen cabinets have been repainted. Includes 2 car garage. Tenant pays water and electric. Landlord pays gas. Seller pays for gardener. Recently, I added new Quartz kitchen countertops and new countertops in both bathrooms. Also added a new clear shower door in the master bath. New Stove in kitchen