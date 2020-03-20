12644 Madrona Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

just listed, perfect 2374 sqft Victroville single story home with RV parking, 4 bedrooms 2 bath ,high ceiling corner house in desirable area. Home features open floor, celling fans, tile through out, four bedrooms with clean carpets. Big and useful Laundry room in the house. Brand new kitchen, fresh paint, new toilets, new closet, new doors. Big master room with dual sinks and oversize comfortable bathtub makes you feel relaxed after a days hard work. Formal living & dining room ,family room with fireplace. you and your family feel extra warm in the cold winter. the house front door is face to south, very cool in Summer and warm in winter. there are fans on the ceiling, the whole house is comfortable and very cool. It is so much fun to sit in the big back yard under the patio and watch the kids play. this one level house is bright , spacious and comfortable. great location near everything: schools, parks, shopping center, walgreen, War Mart , Auto Zone, panda, McDonald's, banks, food stores, starbucks. Pizza store.... Near fwy 15, US 395. Grand new AC. Very clean, nice home.very friendly neighbors. House available move in on May 26th. Tenant pays all utilities. The house will be very popular,act now. Apply today.