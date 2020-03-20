All apartments in Victorville
Victorville, CA
12644 Madrona Street
12644 Madrona Street

12644 Madrona Street · (909) 997-3926
Location

12644 Madrona Street, Victorville, CA 92394
West City

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,890

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2374 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
just listed, perfect 2374 sqft Victroville single story home with RV parking, 4 bedrooms 2 bath ,high ceiling corner house in desirable area. Home features open floor, celling fans, tile through out, four bedrooms with clean carpets. Big and useful Laundry room in the house. Brand new kitchen, fresh paint, new toilets, new closet, new doors. Big master room with dual sinks and oversize comfortable bathtub makes you feel relaxed after a days hard work. Formal living & dining room ,family room with fireplace. you and your family feel extra warm in the cold winter. the house front door is face to south, very cool in Summer and warm in winter. there are fans on the ceiling, the whole house is comfortable and very cool. It is so much fun to sit in the big back yard under the patio and watch the kids play. this one level house is bright , spacious and comfortable. great location near everything: schools, parks, shopping center, walgreen, War Mart , Auto Zone, panda, McDonald's, banks, food stores, starbucks. Pizza store.... Near fwy 15, US 395. Grand new AC. Very clean, nice home.very friendly neighbors. House available move in on May 26th. Tenant pays all utilities. The house will be very popular,act now. Apply today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12644 Madrona Street have any available units?
12644 Madrona Street has a unit available for $1,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Victorville, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Victorville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12644 Madrona Street have?
Some of 12644 Madrona Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12644 Madrona Street currently offering any rent specials?
12644 Madrona Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12644 Madrona Street pet-friendly?
No, 12644 Madrona Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Victorville.
Does 12644 Madrona Street offer parking?
Yes, 12644 Madrona Street does offer parking.
Does 12644 Madrona Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12644 Madrona Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12644 Madrona Street have a pool?
No, 12644 Madrona Street does not have a pool.
Does 12644 Madrona Street have accessible units?
No, 12644 Madrona Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12644 Madrona Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12644 Madrona Street has units with dishwashers.
