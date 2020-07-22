55 Santa Cruz Way

Amenities

Camarillo Heights | 5 Bedrooms + 4 Bathrooms - Absolutely stunning home located in Camarillo Heights. Home has many views from all corners of the house including ocean views, island views, and city views! This original built home has so much to offer. Home features gated property with outdoor jacuzzi, fire pit, horse shoe pit, outdoor BBQ, pool room, garden room, sun room, 2-Car garage, storage room, and so much more! Gardener will be provided two times a month every other Tuesday 8-3:30. No small pets please as there are coyotes! Submit all other pets. Refrigerator included. No washer/dryer. Tenant pays utilities.



Owner Lockout to the right of the garage until further notice.



(RLNE5670220)