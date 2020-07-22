All apartments in Ventura County
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

55 Santa Cruz Way

55 Santa Cruz Way · No Longer Available
Location

55 Santa Cruz Way, Ventura County, CA 93010

Amenities

garage
pool
fire pit
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Camarillo Heights | 5 Bedrooms + 4 Bathrooms - Absolutely stunning home located in Camarillo Heights. Home has many views from all corners of the house including ocean views, island views, and city views! This original built home has so much to offer. Home features gated property with outdoor jacuzzi, fire pit, horse shoe pit, outdoor BBQ, pool room, garden room, sun room, 2-Car garage, storage room, and so much more! Gardener will be provided two times a month every other Tuesday 8-3:30. No small pets please as there are coyotes! Submit all other pets. Refrigerator included. No washer/dryer. Tenant pays utilities.

Owner Lockout to the right of the garage until further notice.

(RLNE5670220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Santa Cruz Way have any available units?
55 Santa Cruz Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ventura County, CA.
What amenities does 55 Santa Cruz Way have?
Some of 55 Santa Cruz Way's amenities include garage, pool, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Santa Cruz Way currently offering any rent specials?
55 Santa Cruz Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Santa Cruz Way pet-friendly?
No, 55 Santa Cruz Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura County.
Does 55 Santa Cruz Way offer parking?
Yes, 55 Santa Cruz Way offers parking.
Does 55 Santa Cruz Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Santa Cruz Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Santa Cruz Way have a pool?
Yes, 55 Santa Cruz Way has a pool.
Does 55 Santa Cruz Way have accessible units?
No, 55 Santa Cruz Way does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Santa Cruz Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Santa Cruz Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Santa Cruz Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Santa Cruz Way does not have units with air conditioning.
