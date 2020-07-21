All apartments in Ventura County
Find more places like 4821 Grand Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ventura County, CA
/
4821 Grand Ave
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

4821 Grand Ave

4821 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4821 Grand Avenue, Ventura County, CA 93023

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
media room
Ojai Getaway - 48-Hour Notice; Appointment Only; Call Listing Agent; Restricted Access

Ojai East End, Highly desired area of Ojai Valley. The spacious living room offers a La Cantina folding door, floor to ceiling rock fireplace, wood beamed ceiling and wood floors. Enjoy views of the rear yard from the living room, dining room and kitchen. Kitchen includes a Shaw farm sink, Viking stove, and glass faced upper cabinets. Master wing with large windows and door affording a separate entrance, two large closets, standalone tub with a nature view window, and dual sink vanity. Third bedroom currently used as an office. Entertain on rear patio area near the water fountain, cook in the outside pizza oven, hang out in the tree house or refresh in the pool. Extensive 2017 remodel included the addition of the barn with carport large shop/ rec room/ storage room. The rock house that is now used as a guest house has Historic Designation as the property has a natural amphitheater flow and was once used for poetry readings. Family orchard with avocado trees, citrus and various fruit trees. Property is fully fenced for an added sense of privacy including a wood electric gate.
Property Directions: Ojai Ave to Gridley Rd left at Grand

(RLNE5486462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 Grand Ave have any available units?
4821 Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ventura County, CA.
What amenities does 4821 Grand Ave have?
Some of 4821 Grand Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4821 Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4821 Grand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 Grand Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4821 Grand Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura County.
Does 4821 Grand Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4821 Grand Ave offers parking.
Does 4821 Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 Grand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 Grand Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4821 Grand Ave has a pool.
Does 4821 Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 4821 Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4821 Grand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4821 Grand Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4821 Grand Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Camarillo
1571 Flynn Rd
Camarillo, CA 93012
Rancho Solana
2444 Alvarado St
Oxnard, CA 93036
Alturas Oxnard
5200 S J St
Oxnard, CA 93033
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd
Oxnard, CA 93036
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Ventura Beach Luxury Apartments
1241 Petit Ave
Ventura, CA 93004
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Andorra Apartments
341 Mike Loza Dr
Camarillo, CA 93010

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CABakersfield, CA
Ventura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CACamarillo, CAPort Hueneme, CAChannel Islands Beach, CACarpinteria, CACastaic, CAWestlake Village, CA
Malibu, CAMoorpark, CAAgoura Hills, CACalabasas, CAOak Park, CATopanga, CAPine Mountain Club, CAMontecito, CAStevenson Ranch, CASanta Barbara, CAMarina del Rey, CASan Fernando, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons