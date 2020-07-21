4821 Grand Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport parking pool media room

Ojai Getaway - 48-Hour Notice; Appointment Only; Call Listing Agent; Restricted Access



Ojai East End, Highly desired area of Ojai Valley. The spacious living room offers a La Cantina folding door, floor to ceiling rock fireplace, wood beamed ceiling and wood floors. Enjoy views of the rear yard from the living room, dining room and kitchen. Kitchen includes a Shaw farm sink, Viking stove, and glass faced upper cabinets. Master wing with large windows and door affording a separate entrance, two large closets, standalone tub with a nature view window, and dual sink vanity. Third bedroom currently used as an office. Entertain on rear patio area near the water fountain, cook in the outside pizza oven, hang out in the tree house or refresh in the pool. Extensive 2017 remodel included the addition of the barn with carport large shop/ rec room/ storage room. The rock house that is now used as a guest house has Historic Designation as the property has a natural amphitheater flow and was once used for poetry readings. Family orchard with avocado trees, citrus and various fruit trees. Property is fully fenced for an added sense of privacy including a wood electric gate.

Property Directions: Ojai Ave to Gridley Rd left at Grand



