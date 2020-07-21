All apartments in Ventura County
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:48 AM

320 Thompson Ave Chatsworth

320 Thompson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

320 Thompson Ave, Ventura County, CA 91311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
1 Bedroom Guest Unit on Beautiful 2 acre estate. - Property Id: 140355

Guest home on 2 acres of tropically landscaped gated estate. Incredible views of the valley and mountains. Two pairs of 8' french doors lead to large private deck (10' x 16') with plants, patio furniture and fountain. Everything recently remodeled. Professionally designed and furnished with new modern furniture. 10' ceilings. Full, high end kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. (Frig, range, built-in microwave, dishwasher). Bedroom with walk-in closet, queen size bed. Beautiful bathroom has floor to ceiling glass tiles and mahogany cabinets. All hardwood floors throughout. Use of sport court, (full court basketball, paddle tennis, and volleyball). Central air and heat, Washer and dryer. No Pets, all utilities paid, including wireless Internet and Directv. Very safe neighborhood. Shown by appointment! Call 818-521-1924 or 818-521-1952
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140355p
Property Id 140355

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5045725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Thompson Ave Chatsworth have any available units?
320 Thompson Ave Chatsworth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ventura County, CA.
What amenities does 320 Thompson Ave Chatsworth have?
Some of 320 Thompson Ave Chatsworth's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Thompson Ave Chatsworth currently offering any rent specials?
320 Thompson Ave Chatsworth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Thompson Ave Chatsworth pet-friendly?
No, 320 Thompson Ave Chatsworth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura County.
Does 320 Thompson Ave Chatsworth offer parking?
No, 320 Thompson Ave Chatsworth does not offer parking.
Does 320 Thompson Ave Chatsworth have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 Thompson Ave Chatsworth offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Thompson Ave Chatsworth have a pool?
No, 320 Thompson Ave Chatsworth does not have a pool.
Does 320 Thompson Ave Chatsworth have accessible units?
No, 320 Thompson Ave Chatsworth does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Thompson Ave Chatsworth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Thompson Ave Chatsworth has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Thompson Ave Chatsworth have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 320 Thompson Ave Chatsworth has units with air conditioning.
