320 Thompson Ave Chatsworth

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court internet access tennis court volleyball court

1 Bedroom Guest Unit on Beautiful 2 acre estate. - Property Id: 140355



Guest home on 2 acres of tropically landscaped gated estate. Incredible views of the valley and mountains. Two pairs of 8' french doors lead to large private deck (10' x 16') with plants, patio furniture and fountain. Everything recently remodeled. Professionally designed and furnished with new modern furniture. 10' ceilings. Full, high end kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. (Frig, range, built-in microwave, dishwasher). Bedroom with walk-in closet, queen size bed. Beautiful bathroom has floor to ceiling glass tiles and mahogany cabinets. All hardwood floors throughout. Use of sport court, (full court basketball, paddle tennis, and volleyball). Central air and heat, Washer and dryer. No Pets, all utilities paid, including wireless Internet and Directv. Very safe neighborhood. Shown by appointment! Call 818-521-1924 or 818-521-1952

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140355p

Property Id 140355



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5045725)