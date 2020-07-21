All apartments in Ventura County
Home
/
Ventura County, CA
/
2164 E. Guiberson Rd.
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

2164 E. Guiberson Rd.

2164 East Guiberson Road · No Longer Available
Location

2164 East Guiberson Road, Ventura County, CA 93015

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Private & Quiet Fillmore location 3+2 Beautiful Single Family Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath single family home located in the foothills between Fillmore & Piru.
Super quiet & peaceful location with nearest neighbor 1/2 mile away.
Some features are:
Remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter, new cabinetry, stone tile floors, hardwood floors, formal dining room just off kitchen, interior laundry room, full basement, 2-car detached garage, dual pane windows, nice backyard patio.
A pet may be considered with additional deposit.
Water & gardener are included.
***PLEASE DO NOT Disturb occupants.

(RLNE5472521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2164 E. Guiberson Rd. have any available units?
2164 E. Guiberson Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ventura County, CA.
What amenities does 2164 E. Guiberson Rd. have?
Some of 2164 E. Guiberson Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2164 E. Guiberson Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2164 E. Guiberson Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2164 E. Guiberson Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2164 E. Guiberson Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 2164 E. Guiberson Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 2164 E. Guiberson Rd. offers parking.
Does 2164 E. Guiberson Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2164 E. Guiberson Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2164 E. Guiberson Rd. have a pool?
No, 2164 E. Guiberson Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2164 E. Guiberson Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2164 E. Guiberson Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2164 E. Guiberson Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2164 E. Guiberson Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2164 E. Guiberson Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2164 E. Guiberson Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
