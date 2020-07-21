2164 E. Guiberson Rd.

Amenities
Private & Quiet Fillmore location 3+2 Beautiful Single Family Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath single family home located in the foothills between Fillmore & Piru.
Super quiet & peaceful location with nearest neighbor 1/2 mile away.
Some features are:
Remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter, new cabinetry, stone tile floors, hardwood floors, formal dining room just off kitchen, interior laundry room, full basement, 2-car detached garage, dual pane windows, nice backyard patio.
A pet may be considered with additional deposit.
Water & gardener are included.
***PLEASE DO NOT Disturb occupants.
(RLNE5472521)