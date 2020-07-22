1450 McAndrew Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace bathtub range refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Casita de Paz - Step through the majestic wooden doors into the casita, which boasts ample square feet of delicately appointed living space. Two separate sleeping quarters feature their own unique style and decor. This eclectic and romantic hideaway is magnificent.



Sleeping choices are a full-sized sofa bed and a masterfully decorated and lit up king-sized round hanging bed which are both in the same living space!



The elegant and spacious casita also features upscale designer furnishings. From the comfy couches and the HD TV in the living area to the unique and beautifully designed atrium-style kitchenette with French glass doors, you'll love every part of this marvelous property!



Outside, you'll experience complete serenity in the splendor of nature in the hundred-year-old garden with a variety of pines, fruit, and pepper trees, along with beautiful fountains. Sip your morning coffee on the outside terrace overlooking the garden, listen to the water playing and the birds singing while you watch breathtaking sunsets in the evenings or stargaze from the private pink jacuzzi. The outdoor area has been beautifully designed with a touch of"romance in nature," complete with a

clawfoot bathtub that you may use to bathe or shower in under the stars.



Explore the fun and very sacred grounds, enjoy the consciously created meditation destinations which can delight you with

sacred energy, such as a beautiful crystalline activated infinity 8 symbol", laying in the field right across from your appointed casita, created with old stones from the land and deliberately infused crystals to help magnify the inner harmony of one's body, mind, and spirit. Please feel invited to sit on the biggest center stone to feel an energetic alignment between your masculine and feminine sides and meditate a little - while you visit us here and observe how the energies within you simply transform your energy field.



You might also find it very intriguing to sit under a Healing Copper Pyramid close to a big tree also across from your Bungalow. Here you can activate and align your chakra centers to feel more harmony and strength all throughout your body. We hope you will enjoy the meditation points that are dedicated to bringing harmony to your life and to your body, mind, and spirit.



Please Text Jonathan Riddell (Agent) 805-798-3001 to set an appointment to see this wonderful property!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5637978)