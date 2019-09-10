All apartments in Valley Center
Home
/
Valley Center, CA
/
15670 Conejo
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:44 AM

15670 Conejo

15670 Camino Conejo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15670 Camino Conejo, Valley Center, CA 92082
Valley Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Large open one bedroom, one bath condo. New carpet installed April 2018. Down stairs unit with private wrap around patio with BBQ. Nicely furnished with leather furniture Carpet throughout living space and bedroom. Tile in kitchen and bath. Large walk in closet, washer and dryer.

One covered assigned parking space, community pool and spa, internet provided, and TV access with the Amazon fire stick, but there is no Cable.

Very quiet calm energy in this space. You can drive to pretty much anywhere in 15 minutes. Laguna Beach, Irvine, Spectrum, Newport Beach, San Clemente, located an hour between Los Angeles and San Diego.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15670 Conejo have any available units?
15670 Conejo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valley Center, CA.
What amenities does 15670 Conejo have?
Some of 15670 Conejo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15670 Conejo currently offering any rent specials?
15670 Conejo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15670 Conejo pet-friendly?
No, 15670 Conejo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valley Center.
Does 15670 Conejo offer parking?
Yes, 15670 Conejo offers parking.
Does 15670 Conejo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15670 Conejo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15670 Conejo have a pool?
Yes, 15670 Conejo has a pool.
Does 15670 Conejo have accessible units?
No, 15670 Conejo does not have accessible units.
Does 15670 Conejo have units with dishwashers?
No, 15670 Conejo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15670 Conejo have units with air conditioning?
No, 15670 Conejo does not have units with air conditioning.
