15670 Conejo

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Large open one bedroom, one bath condo. New carpet installed April 2018. Down stairs unit with private wrap around patio with BBQ. Nicely furnished with leather furniture Carpet throughout living space and bedroom. Tile in kitchen and bath. Large walk in closet, washer and dryer.



One covered assigned parking space, community pool and spa, internet provided, and TV access with the Amazon fire stick, but there is no Cable.



Very quiet calm energy in this space. You can drive to pretty much anywhere in 15 minutes. Laguna Beach, Irvine, Spectrum, Newport Beach, San Clemente, located an hour between Los Angeles and San Diego.