14322 Augusta Dr

4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with Casitas. Granite/ Stainless Kitchen. 4 Car Garage. - Stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with casitas complete with bathroom, suitable for a 5th bedroom, office, work out room or game room! Lovely kitchen boasts granite, stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet space. Enjoy the ambiance of a fire place and the comfort of a spacious family room and huge living room. Kids will love the sand between their toes, play yard, and the artificial turf that never needs mowing! Super-deep 4 car garage. Laundry room with sink. Enjoy the spectacular views from sun up to sun down! Small dog upon approval and additional deposit.



Call Devin Patrick, CalDRE #01782472 for more information: (760) 670-4957.



Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owners pays HOA.



(RLNE4222502)