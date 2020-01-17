All apartments in Valley Center
Valley Center, CA
14265 Merion Circle
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

14265 Merion Circle

14265 Merion Circle · No Longer Available
14265 Merion Circle, Valley Center, CA 92082
Valley Center

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bed/3 Bath * Gated Golf Community - WOODS VALLEY- Executive 2 story home in Gated Golf Community in the upscale country area of Valley Center. Open floor plan spread over 3,777 square feet makes entertaining easy!

~4 Bed/3 Bath
~Master Sanctuary with huge walk in closet, soaking tub, separate vanities, and separate water closet
~1 Bedroom downstairs/3 Bedrooms Upstairs
~Separate laundry room with full size washer/dryer and sink
~Fireplace in the massive living room
~10 Foot Ceilings
~Separate living areas downstairs including bonus room
~2 HVAC Units
~Dual pane Windows
~3 Car Garage
~Landscaper included

(RLNE5093816)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 14265 Merion Circle have any available units?
What amenities does 14265 Merion Circle have?
Is 14265 Merion Circle currently offering any rent specials?
Is 14265 Merion Circle pet-friendly?
Does 14265 Merion Circle offer parking?
Does 14265 Merion Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Does 14265 Merion Circle have a pool?
Does 14265 Merion Circle have accessible units?
Does 14265 Merion Circle have units with dishwashers?
Does 14265 Merion Circle have units with air conditioning?
