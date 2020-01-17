14265 Merion Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

4 Bed/3 Bath * Gated Golf Community - WOODS VALLEY- Executive 2 story home in Gated Golf Community in the upscale country area of Valley Center. Open floor plan spread over 3,777 square feet makes entertaining easy!



~4 Bed/3 Bath

~Master Sanctuary with huge walk in closet, soaking tub, separate vanities, and separate water closet

~1 Bedroom downstairs/3 Bedrooms Upstairs

~Separate laundry room with full size washer/dryer and sink

~Fireplace in the massive living room

~10 Foot Ceilings

~Separate living areas downstairs including bonus room

~2 HVAC Units

~Dual pane Windows

~3 Car Garage

~Landscaper included



