14265 Merion Circle

Amenities
4 Bed/3 Bath * Gated Golf Community - WOODS VALLEY- Executive 2 story home in Gated Golf Community in the upscale country area of Valley Center. Open floor plan spread over 3,777 square feet makes entertaining easy!
~4 Bed/3 Bath
~Master Sanctuary with huge walk in closet, soaking tub, separate vanities, and separate water closet
~1 Bedroom downstairs/3 Bedrooms Upstairs
~Separate laundry room with full size washer/dryer and sink
~Fireplace in the massive living room
~10 Foot Ceilings
~Separate living areas downstairs including bonus room
~2 HVAC Units
~Dual pane Windows
~3 Car Garage
~Landscaper included
(RLNE5093816)