Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Vallejo. Amenities included: dishwasher, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 1st 2020. $2,675/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.



804 Daniels Ave, Vallejo, CA is a 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in beautiful Vallejo, CA. The property includes a family room off the full kitchen. A stove, microwave and dishwasher are all included. Plenty of cabinet space with a large pantry is also provided. All 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, with tub and shower combos, are located upstairs.



We will be hosting an open house for this property on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.



For a limited time, we are also offering a move in special that gives the tenant $1,000.00 off of the required move in deposit.