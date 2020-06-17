All apartments in Vallejo
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:17 AM

804 Daniels Ave

804 Daniels Avenue · (510) 385-7375
Location

804 Daniels Avenue, Vallejo, CA 94590
Vallejo Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,675

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Vallejo. Amenities included: dishwasher, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 1st 2020. $2,675/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

804 Daniels Ave, Vallejo, CA is a 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in beautiful Vallejo, CA. The property includes a family room off the full kitchen. A stove, microwave and dishwasher are all included. Plenty of cabinet space with a large pantry is also provided. All 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, with tub and shower combos, are located upstairs.

We will be hosting an open house for this property on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

For a limited time, we are also offering a move in special that gives the tenant $1,000.00 off of the required move in deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Daniels Ave have any available units?
804 Daniels Ave has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 804 Daniels Ave have?
Some of 804 Daniels Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Daniels Ave currently offering any rent specials?
804 Daniels Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Daniels Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 Daniels Ave is pet friendly.
Does 804 Daniels Ave offer parking?
Yes, 804 Daniels Ave does offer parking.
Does 804 Daniels Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 804 Daniels Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Daniels Ave have a pool?
No, 804 Daniels Ave does not have a pool.
Does 804 Daniels Ave have accessible units?
No, 804 Daniels Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Daniels Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 Daniels Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 804 Daniels Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 Daniels Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
