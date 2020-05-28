239 Redwing St.

Amenities
Updated & Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Vallejo! Available Now! - Updated home located in Vallejo with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 car garage, RV Parking with spacious rear yard. Includes refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, dryer, stove and wood burning fireplace. 1 year lease. Please call the Benicia Solano Property Management office to coordinate a viewing. (707) 745-4700.
*Rental Requirements*
-Gross Income 3x the Rent Amount
-Minimum Credit Score of 600 or higher
- No Evictions
-No Smoking
-No cats, Dogs ok.
-Application Required - $35/Applicant the age of 18 and over
UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION. *PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
(RLNE5572912)