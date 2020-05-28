All apartments in Vallejo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

239 Redwing St.

239 Redwing Street · (707) 759-6128 ext. 221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

239 Redwing Street, Vallejo, CA 94589
North Vallejo

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 239 Redwing St. · Avail. now

$2,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated & Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Vallejo! Available Now! - Updated home located in Vallejo with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 car garage, RV Parking with spacious rear yard. Includes refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, dryer, stove and wood burning fireplace. 1 year lease. Please call the Benicia Solano Property Management office to coordinate a viewing. (707) 745-4700.

*Rental Requirements*
-Gross Income 3x the Rent Amount
-Minimum Credit Score of 600 or higher
- No Evictions
-No Smoking
-No cats, Dogs ok.
-Application Required - $35/Applicant the age of 18 and over
UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION. *PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5572912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Redwing St. have any available units?
239 Redwing St. has a unit available for $2,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 239 Redwing St. have?
Some of 239 Redwing St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 Redwing St. currently offering any rent specials?
239 Redwing St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Redwing St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 239 Redwing St. is pet friendly.
Does 239 Redwing St. offer parking?
Yes, 239 Redwing St. does offer parking.
Does 239 Redwing St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 239 Redwing St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Redwing St. have a pool?
No, 239 Redwing St. does not have a pool.
Does 239 Redwing St. have accessible units?
No, 239 Redwing St. does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Redwing St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 Redwing St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 239 Redwing St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 Redwing St. does not have units with air conditioning.
