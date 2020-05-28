239 Redwing St.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Updated & Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Vallejo! Available Now! - Updated home located in Vallejo with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 car garage, RV Parking with spacious rear yard. Includes refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, dryer, stove and wood burning fireplace. 1 year lease. Please call the Benicia Solano Property Management office to coordinate a viewing. (707) 745-4700.



*Rental Requirements*

-Gross Income 3x the Rent Amount

-Minimum Credit Score of 600 or higher

- No Evictions

-No Smoking

-No cats, Dogs ok.

-Application Required - $35/Applicant the age of 18 and over

UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION. *PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5572912)