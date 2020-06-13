Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:47 PM

55 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Vallejo, CA

Finding an apartment in Vallejo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
13 Units Available
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,553
1234 sqft
Located close to Touro University, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have washer/dryers and private patio/balconies. Community is pet-friendly with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and meticulous landscaping.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
850 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
Glen Cove
11 Units Available
Seabridge at Glen Cove
1 Spyglass Pkwy, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
904 sqft
Cozy apartment homes featuring slab kitchen counters, wooden cabinets, real fireplace and huge closets. Community has fitness center, clubhouse, two pools and whirlpools, and more. Close to marina, parks and shops.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Sundance at Vallejo Ranch
60 Rotary Way, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,573
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
846 sqft
Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, wood burning fireplaces, ceiling fans and additional storage. Community features include fitness center, covered parking and courtesy patrol. Short-term leases available.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Vallejo
1 Unit Available
239 Redwing St.
239 Redwing Street, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1104 sqft
Updated & Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Vallejo! Available Now! - Updated home located in Vallejo with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 car garage, RV Parking with spacious rear yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1021 El Dorado St
1021 El Dorado Street, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1020 sqft
Single family home 1 bedroom Craftsman Style Cottage (Pet Friendly) 1021 El Dorado - This cute spacious home has 1 bedroom, 1 bath & 1 car garage. The home is 1020 sq.ft. Large living room with built in hutch. Large kitchen & dining area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
185 Spinnaker Way
185 Spinnaker Way, Vallejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,020
2215 sqft
Charming Four Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathrooms Single Family House in Vallejo.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Vallejo Heights
1 Unit Available
804 Daniels Ave
804 Daniels Avenue, Vallejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
1702 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Vallejo. Amenities included: dishwasher, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 1st 2020. $2,675/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
421 Fleming Avenue East
421 Fleming Avenue East, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,498
594 sqft
Laundry & covered parking on-site **Our prices can change daily** Please call (707) 399-7400 or visit www.sharisvallejo.com for current pricing and additional leasing information.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
215 Sandy Neck Way
215 Sandy Neck Way, Vallejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1993 sqft
This spacious home in Glen Cove features three large bedrooms and a very large master suite with dual sinks and a large walk in closet. Half bath downstairs with laundry hookups.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
The Village at Vintage Ranch
100 Toscana Drive, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,015
1554 sqft
TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN AMERICAN CANYON The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Central
8 Units Available
Aventine Apartments
1375 Sycamore Ave, Hercules, CA
Studio
$2,370
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1142 sqft
Stunning apartments in Central Hercules, just over from Duck Pond Park. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, courtyard, dog grooming area and swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1035 sqft
Easy access to Highway 80 in wine country. This community's apartments offer gourmet kitchens, large pantries and in-unit washers and dryers provided. Large windows with views. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Napa Junction
5500 Eucalyptus Dr, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,073
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,743
1322 sqft
The Lodge at Napa Junction offers luxury living in a convenient setting. Our pet-friendly community in American Canyon features one, two, and three bedroom apartments and boasts a wealth of amenities to help you elevate your everyday lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
6 Units Available
Canyon Ridge at Napa Junction
800 Reliant Way, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,422
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
1108 sqft
Situated in the gateway to wine country, this complex offers a selection of floor plans, stunning layouts, and amenities like outdoor BBQ pits and fire rings, an onsite lounge and pool, and outdoor hot tub.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Bay Side
5 Units Available
The Villas at Harbor Pointe
585 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
936 sqft
Arrive home to The Villas at Harbor Pointe where sweeping bay views await you in a reserved hilltop setting. The Villas at Harbor Pointe offers a peaceful environment in historic Pinole.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Bay Side
2 Units Available
Bayside
530 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near San Pablo Bay, I-80 and I-580. Energy-efficient appliances, upgraded flooring, on-site laundry and private patios. Pet-friendly community with pool, basketball court and children's play area.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
The Waterfront
46 Units Available
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
Studio
$2,463
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,736
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,087
1110 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-in’s! Please call for more information and join our interest list! Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
735 Buchanan Street
735 Buchanan Street, Benicia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
968 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom condo in a great location in Benicia! Recently remodeled with new floors, new kitchen and new bathroom, ready for a new tenant. Great floor plan with in unit washer and dryer, bonus microwave over the stove and dishwasher.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
236 West H Street
236 W H St, Benicia, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
1148 sqft
Downtown Benicia Home - Estey Real Estate and Property Management presents this single family 1 bedroom and 1 bath residence. Front porch enters into classic features of this time period. High ceilings throughout home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Bluff
1 Unit Available
1241 Marionola Way
1241 Marionola Way, Pinole, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1244 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse in Pinole - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome Features: 1. Brand New Hardwood Laminate throughout 2. Fresh Interior Paint 3. Updated Kitchen Counter 4. Washer/Dryer Included 5. Small Backyard Patio 6. Additional storage room 7.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4544 Crimson Clover Drive
4544 Crimson Clover Drive, Fairfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2860 sqft
Stunning home in Cordelia. 4 bedrooms / 3.

Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
Bay Pointe
1 Unit Available
408 Lighthouse Ct
408 Lighthouse Court, Hercules, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
812 sqft
OPEN HOUSE 12/14 FROM 3PM TO 5 PM.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Vallejo, CA

Finding an apartment in Vallejo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

