Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

65 Apartments for rent in Vallejo, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,553
1234 sqft
Located close to Touro University, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have washer/dryers and private patio/balconies. Community is pet-friendly with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and meticulous landscaping.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
The Meritage
55 Valle Vista Avenue, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
871 sqft
Community features covered parking, swimming pool, fitness center and golf courses. Units have washer/dryers, central air and heat and large closets. Easy access to Interstate 80.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
Glen Cove
11 Units Available
Seabridge at Glen Cove
1 Spyglass Pkwy, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
904 sqft
Cozy apartment homes featuring slab kitchen counters, wooden cabinets, real fireplace and huge closets. Community has fitness center, clubhouse, two pools and whirlpools, and more. Close to marina, parks and shops.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Sundance at Vallejo Ranch
60 Rotary Way, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,573
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
846 sqft
Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, wood burning fireplaces, ceiling fans and additional storage. Community features include fitness center, covered parking and courtesy patrol. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
850 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1333 North Camino Alto
1333 North Camino Alto, Vallejo, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
COMING SOON NO PETS PLEASE! NEW! NEW! NEW! LOCATED AT TUOLOMNE AND CAMINO ALTO, ACROSS THE STREET FROM SUTTER HOSPITAL! GATED COMMUNITY, ASSIGNED COVERED PARKING, COMMUNITY POOL & PLAYGROUND AND ON-SITE LAUNDRY! WATER & GARBAGE INCLUDED! NEW

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Vallejo
1 Unit Available
415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2
415 Baylor Drive, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
880 sqft
415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2 Available 08/01/20 Great 2 bed, 1.5 bath Condo in Vallejo - COMING SOON !!! - Great 2 bed, 1.5 bath Condo in Vallejo - COMING SOON !!! ****MORE PICTURES COMING SOON**** -2 story unit with patio area.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
63 Shoal Dr East
63 Shoal Drive East, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1800 sqft
Glen Cove 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse with Water View - Gorgeous 2 story Townhome in Glen Cove with water view. Open living room with a 21ft cathedral ceiling. Formal dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Vallejo
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
The Village at Vintage Ranch
100 Toscana Drive, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,015
1554 sqft
TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN AMERICAN CANYON The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
632 Vallejo Street
632 Vallejo Street, Crockett, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 Room For Rent - Property Id: 17189 Fully furnished room with separate bathroom, in a lovely 3 bedroom home to share with two others. Looking for someone that is clean, reliable, likes animals as I have 2 small dogs and 1 cat.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Bethany Dr.
10 Bethany Drive, American Canyon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2465 sqft
10 Bethany Dr. Available 07/05/20 American Canyon - Charming 4bd/3ba w/approx 2465 sqft, gated community, dramatic vaulted ceilings plus gourmet kitchen open to inviting family room w/cozy fireplace.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
204 Ashby Place
204 Ashby Place, American Canyon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
1594 sqft
204 Ashby Place Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous one story with low maintenance and court location! - This property boasts beautiful low maintenance landscaping, bright & open floor plan with tons of natural light.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
237 Evans Ave
237 Evans Avenue, Solano County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent - Offering this 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Vallejo. New Paint and new Kitchen and bath flooring, newer windows. Large kitchen with tile counter tops and lots of cabinet space. Full size basement.
Results within 5 miles of Vallejo
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Napa Junction
5500 Eucalyptus Dr, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,073
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,743
1322 sqft
The Lodge at Napa Junction offers luxury living in a convenient setting. Our pet-friendly community in American Canyon features one, two, and three bedroom apartments and boasts a wealth of amenities to help you elevate your everyday lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bay Side
3 Units Available
Bayside
530 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near San Pablo Bay, I-80 and I-580. Energy-efficient appliances, upgraded flooring, on-site laundry and private patios. Pet-friendly community with pool, basketball court and children's play area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1035 sqft
Easy access to Highway 80 in wine country. This community's apartments offer gourmet kitchens, large pantries and in-unit washers and dryers provided. Large windows with views. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
6 Units Available
Canyon Ridge at Napa Junction
800 Reliant Way, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,422
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
1108 sqft
Situated in the gateway to wine country, this complex offers a selection of floor plans, stunning layouts, and amenities like outdoor BBQ pits and fire rings, an onsite lounge and pool, and outdoor hot tub.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
Bay Side
5 Units Available
The Villas at Harbor Pointe
585 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
936 sqft
Arrive home to The Villas at Harbor Pointe where sweeping bay views await you in a reserved hilltop setting. The Villas at Harbor Pointe offers a peaceful environment in historic Pinole.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central
8 Units Available
Aventine Apartments
1375 Sycamore Ave, Hercules, CA
Studio
$2,370
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1142 sqft
Stunning apartments in Central Hercules, just over from Duck Pond Park. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, courtyard, dog grooming area and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
The Waterfront
46 Units Available
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
Studio
$2,463
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,736
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,087
1110 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-in’s! Please call for more information and join our interest list! Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
The Flowers
1 Unit Available
283 Violet Road
283 Violet Road, Hercules, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2326 sqft
Nestled in the Hercules Redwoods Community. This spacious home has a very functional floor plan for a large family. Sunny and bright updated kitchen stainless steel appliances and eat-in space. Formal family room, dining room and living room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
4544 Crimson Clover Drive
4544 Crimson Clover Drive, Fairfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2860 sqft
Stunning home in Cordelia. 4 bedrooms / 3.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Bluff
1 Unit Available
1241 Marionola Way
1241 Marionola Way, Pinole, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1244 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse in Pinole - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome Features: 1. Brand New Hardwood Laminate throughout 2. Fresh Interior Paint 3. Updated Kitchen Counter 4. Washer/Dryer Included 5. Small Backyard Patio 6. Additional storage room 7.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
735 Buchanan Street
735 Buchanan Street, Benicia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
968 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom condo in a great location in Benicia! Recently remodeled with new floors, new kitchen and new bathroom, ready for a new tenant. Great floor plan with in unit washer and dryer, bonus microwave over the stove and dishwasher.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Vallejo, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Vallejo renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

