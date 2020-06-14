Apartment List
51 Apartments for rent in Vallejo, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Vallejo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
22 Units Available
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
850 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
The Meritage
55 Valle Vista Avenue, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
871 sqft
Community features covered parking, swimming pool, fitness center and golf courses. Units have washer/dryers, central air and heat and large closets. Easy access to Interstate 80.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Saint Vincent's Hill
1 Unit Available
810 Butte Street
810 Butte Street, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
This gorgeous 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home offers hardwood flooring throughout, spacious bathroom and dual pane windows.Onsite laundry and security system included.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Saint Vincent's Hill
1 Unit Available
804 Butte Street
804 Butte Street, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Available 06/18/20 This newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home offers hardwood flooring throughout, a spacious living area, and a private patio. Onsite laundry and security system.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1021 El Dorado St
1021 El Dorado Street, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1020 sqft
Single family home 1 bedroom Craftsman Style Cottage (Pet Friendly) 1021 El Dorado - This cute spacious home has 1 bedroom, 1 bath & 1 car garage. The home is 1020 sq.ft. Large living room with built in hutch. Large kitchen & dining area.
Results within 1 mile of Vallejo
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
26 Units Available
The Village at Vintage Ranch
100 Toscana Drive, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,015
1554 sqft
TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN AMERICAN CANYON The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve.
Results within 5 miles of Vallejo
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Central
8 Units Available
Aventine Apartments
1375 Sycamore Ave, Hercules, CA
Studio
$2,370
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1142 sqft
Stunning apartments in Central Hercules, just over from Duck Pond Park. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, courtyard, dog grooming area and swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,547
1035 sqft
Easy access to Highway 80 in wine country. This community's apartments offer gourmet kitchens, large pantries and in-unit washers and dryers provided. Large windows with views. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
6 Units Available
Canyon Ridge at Napa Junction
800 Reliant Way, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,488
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1108 sqft
Situated in the gateway to wine country, this complex offers a selection of floor plans, stunning layouts, and amenities like outdoor BBQ pits and fire rings, an onsite lounge and pool, and outdoor hot tub.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Napa Junction
5500 Eucalyptus Dr, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,073
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,743
1322 sqft
The Lodge at Napa Junction offers luxury living in a convenient setting. Our pet-friendly community in American Canyon features one, two, and three bedroom apartments and boasts a wealth of amenities to help you elevate your everyday lifestyle.
Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
Bay Side
5 Units Available
The Villas at Harbor Pointe
585 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
936 sqft
Arrive home to The Villas at Harbor Pointe where sweeping bay views await you in a reserved hilltop setting. The Villas at Harbor Pointe offers a peaceful environment in historic Pinole.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Bay Side
2 Units Available
Bayside
530 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near San Pablo Bay, I-80 and I-580. Energy-efficient appliances, upgraded flooring, on-site laundry and private patios. Pet-friendly community with pool, basketball court and children's play area.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
The Waterfront
46 Units Available
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
Studio
$2,463
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,736
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,087
1110 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-in’s! Please call for more information and join our interest list! Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
605 Gallery Ct
605 Gallery Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2800 sqft
605 Gallery Ct Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Vintage Green Valley! - Spacious 3 Bed / 2 Bath home located in quiet Green Valley cul-de-sac! Beautiful kitchen with ample cabinets and storage, cherry wood floors and granite counters! A large

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
342 Blanchard Ln
342 Blanchard Lane, Benicia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
873 sqft
Bridgeview Condo - Downstairs Unit - This lower level unit, features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home has hardwood floors. Open layout with living room and dining area. Living area includes fireplace and access to small deck.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
639 Antiquity Dr.
639 Antiquity Drive, Fairfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1932 sqft
639 Antiquity Dr. Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! - Home in Green Valley area. This 4 bdrm 3 bath home with newly updated kitchen and wood floor is in a wonderful location. Very convenient area for freeway access, schools, parks, golf, and shopping.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Bay Side
1 Unit Available
1578 San Pablo Avenue
1578 San Pablo Avenue, Pinole, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
441 sqft
1BR/1BA, upstairs end unit, recently and completely remodeled, in impeccably maintained 4-plex. Upper-left in front exterior photo. Great Pinole location. Walk to markets and public transportation.

The Waterfront
1 Unit Available
1099 Promenade St
1099 Promenade Street, Hercules, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
640 sqft
The Promenade Community established in 2003, a dynamic waterfront Old Victorian Style Neighborhood. Corner Lot, Upper One bedroom In-Law unit over the garage. Lovely outside living space dedicated to your area.

Bay Pointe
1 Unit Available
408 Lighthouse Ct
408 Lighthouse Court, Hercules, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
812 sqft
OPEN HOUSE 12/14 FROM 3PM TO 5 PM.
Results within 10 miles of Vallejo
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Soscol
58 Units Available
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,416
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1352 sqft
Experience Napa the way you always dreamed. Our brand new community, located along the Napa Valley Vine Trail, allows you to walk into trendy downtown Napa or take a short drive to world-class wineries and culinary experiences.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Fairmede-Hilltop
10 Units Available
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,337
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
6 Units Available
Vista Oaks
3883 Vista Oaks Dr, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
867 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Near John Muir National Historic Site. Easy access to Highway 4.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Terra Martinez
142 Fig Tree Ln, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,587
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
831 sqft
Uber-modern apartment homes, just over from Holiday Highlands Park. Swimming pool, fitness center and business center. Units have carpets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Close to bars, restaurants and shops in Downtown Martinez.
City Guide for Vallejo, CA

Say hello to Vallejo, California!

Vallejo is a terrific location for commuting to both San Francisco and wine country, it boasts fabulous Carquinez Strait and bridge views, and it’s quite close to the trailheads of Benicia State Park and historic Mare Island. Oh, and best of all: freakin’ Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is right up the road! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Vallejo, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Vallejo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

