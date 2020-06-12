/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:12 PM
56 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vallejo, CA
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,553
1234 sqft
Located close to Touro University, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have washer/dryers and private patio/balconies. Community is pet-friendly with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and meticulous landscaping.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northgate
1 Unit Available
5447 La Salle Way
5447 La Salle Way, Vallejo, CA
AVAILABLE! - Beautiful two-story spacious home. Has 4 Bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Good size backyard with low maintenance. Located near shopping centers, movie theater, and Easy access to freeways.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Vallejo
1 Unit Available
125 Hibiscus Court
125 Hibiscus Court, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1000 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
160 Rivermouth Lane
160 Rivermouth Lane, Vallejo, CA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Vallejo
1 Unit Available
239 Redwing St.
239 Redwing Street, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1104 sqft
Updated & Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Vallejo! Available Now! - Updated home located in Vallejo with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 car garage, RV Parking with spacious rear yard.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vallejo Heights
1 Unit Available
1536 McDougal St
1536 Mcdougal Street, Vallejo, CA
Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home 1536 McDougal St Vallejo - This beautiful 4 BD/2.5 bath single family home is located in Sycamore Place. Kitchen has ample maple cabinetry w/ tile counters and breakfast nook.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
36 Shoal Dr East Glen Cove
36 Shoal Drive East, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1875 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath Glen Cove Townhouse Avail Now! - This beautiful townhouse is located in Glen Cove in a quiet area. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, & 2 car garage. Bonus area upstairs perfect for office or media room.
1 of 27
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
63 Shoal Dr East
63 Shoal Drive East, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1800 sqft
Glen Cove 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse with Water View - Gorgeous 2 story Townhome in Glen Cove with water view. Open living room with a 21ft cathedral ceiling. Formal dining room.
1 of 21
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
215 Sandy Neck Way
215 Sandy Neck Way, Vallejo, CA
This spacious home in Glen Cove features three large bedrooms and a very large master suite with dual sinks and a large walk in closet. Half bath downstairs with laundry hookups.
Results within 1 mile of Vallejo
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
The Village at Vintage Ranch
100 Toscana Drive, American Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,015
1554 sqft
TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN AMERICAN CANYON The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Bethany Dr.
10 Bethany Drive, American Canyon, CA
10 Bethany Dr. Available 07/05/20 American Canyon - Charming 4bd/3ba w/approx 2465 sqft, gated community, dramatic vaulted ceilings plus gourmet kitchen open to inviting family room w/cozy fireplace.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
30 Sequoia Grove Way`
30 Sequoia Grove Way, American Canyon, CA
Spacious 4/3 located by American Canyon High available for rent! - This home is located just off of 29, near Safeway and American Canyon High School.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
204 Ashby Place
204 Ashby Place, American Canyon, CA
204 Ashby Place Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous one story with low maintenance and court location! - This property boasts beautiful low maintenance landscaping, bright & open floor plan with tons of natural light.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
237 Evans Ave
237 Evans Avenue, Solano County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent - Offering this 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Vallejo. New Paint and new Kitchen and bath flooring, newer windows. Large kitchen with tile counter tops and lots of cabinet space. Full size basement.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
442 Lucina Street
442 Lucina Street, American Canyon, CA
AVAILABLE! - Beautiful single house in desirable American Canyon. 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom No Pets No smoking No Pets Allowed (RLNE4043266)
1 of 28
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
24 Daniel Drive
24 Daniel Drive, American Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2037 sqft
Beautiful Newer American Canyon Home - Spacious American Canyon Home in Gated Community! Expansive 2,000+ square foot three bedroom home with additional loft and 2.5 bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Vallejo
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Napa Junction
5500 Eucalyptus Dr, American Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,735
1322 sqft
The Lodge at Napa Junction offers luxury living in a convenient setting. Our pet-friendly community in American Canyon features one, two, and three bedroom apartments and boasts a wealth of amenities to help you elevate your everyday lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
The Waterfront
46 Units Available
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,288
2074 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-in’s! Please call for more information and join our interest list! Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
605 Gallery Ct
605 Gallery Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2800 sqft
605 Gallery Ct Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Vintage Green Valley! - Spacious 3 Bed / 2 Bath home located in quiet Green Valley cul-de-sac! Beautiful kitchen with ample cabinets and storage, cherry wood floors and granite counters! A large
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Bluff
1 Unit Available
1241 Marionola Way
1241 Marionola Way, Pinole, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1244 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse in Pinole - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome Features: 1. Brand New Hardwood Laminate throughout 2. Fresh Interior Paint 3. Updated Kitchen Counter 4. Washer/Dryer Included 5. Small Backyard Patio 6. Additional storage room 7.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4659 Opal Ct.
4659 Opal Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1784 sqft
Green Valley Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms. Easy Access to I-680 & I-80. Washer & Dryer Included. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
639 Antiquity Dr.
639 Antiquity Drive, Fairfield, CA
639 Antiquity Dr. Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! - Home in Green Valley area. This 4 bdrm 3 bath home with newly updated kitchen and wood floor is in a wonderful location. Very convenient area for freeway access, schools, parks, golf, and shopping.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
The Flowers
1 Unit Available
283 Violet Road
283 Violet Road, Hercules, CA
Nestled in the Hercules Redwoods Community. This spacious home has a very functional floor plan for a large family. Sunny and bright updated kitchen stainless steel appliances and eat-in space. Formal family room, dining room and living room.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4544 Crimson Clover Drive
4544 Crimson Clover Drive, Fairfield, CA
Stunning home in Cordelia. 4 bedrooms / 3.
Similar Pages
Vallejo 1 BedroomsVallejo 2 BedroomsVallejo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVallejo 3 BedroomsVallejo Accessible Apartments
Vallejo Apartments with BalconyVallejo Apartments with GarageVallejo Apartments with GymVallejo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVallejo Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA