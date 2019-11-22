Amenities
3 Bed 1 Bath Home In La Puente - Located in La Puente we have a spacious 3 Bed Room 1 Bath Home. With a big back yard, New Central AC, Laundry room hook-ups New ceiling fans, recessed lighting and, new stainless steel stove & fridge. For more information or to make an appointment, you can call the office at 562-908-1415 or you may call the Leasing Agent Tatiana at (562) 686-9104.
Rental Requirements:
Income requirement 2.5x more the rent
No prior rent collections
No prior evictions
Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current
Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18
Property: 15911 Meadowside St.
La Puente, CA 91744
Visit our website
www.primemgnt.com
Office: (562) 908-1415
Professionally Managed By PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC
(RLNE5150801)