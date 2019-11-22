All apartments in Valinda
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

15911 Meadowside St.

15911 Meadowside Street · No Longer Available
Location

15911 Meadowside Street, Valinda, CA 91744
Valinda

Amenities

on-site laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 Bed 1 Bath Home In La Puente - Located in La Puente we have a spacious 3 Bed Room 1 Bath Home. With a big back yard, New Central AC, Laundry room hook-ups New ceiling fans, recessed lighting and, new stainless steel stove & fridge. For more information or to make an appointment, you can call the office at 562-908-1415 or you may call the Leasing Agent Tatiana at (562) 686-9104.

Rental Requirements:
Income requirement 2.5x more the rent
No prior rent collections
No prior evictions
Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current
Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18

Property: 15911 Meadowside St.
La Puente, CA 91744

Office: (562) 908-1415

Professionally Managed By PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC

(RLNE5150801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15911 Meadowside St. have any available units?
15911 Meadowside St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valinda, CA.
What amenities does 15911 Meadowside St. have?
Some of 15911 Meadowside St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15911 Meadowside St. currently offering any rent specials?
15911 Meadowside St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15911 Meadowside St. pet-friendly?
No, 15911 Meadowside St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valinda.
Does 15911 Meadowside St. offer parking?
No, 15911 Meadowside St. does not offer parking.
Does 15911 Meadowside St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15911 Meadowside St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15911 Meadowside St. have a pool?
No, 15911 Meadowside St. does not have a pool.
Does 15911 Meadowside St. have accessible units?
No, 15911 Meadowside St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15911 Meadowside St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15911 Meadowside St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15911 Meadowside St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15911 Meadowside St. has units with air conditioning.
