Amenities

on-site laundry stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

3 Bed 1 Bath Home In La Puente - Located in La Puente we have a spacious 3 Bed Room 1 Bath Home. With a big back yard, New Central AC, Laundry room hook-ups New ceiling fans, recessed lighting and, new stainless steel stove & fridge. For more information or to make an appointment, you can call the office at 562-908-1415 or you may call the Leasing Agent Tatiana at (562) 686-9104.



Rental Requirements:

Income requirement 2.5x more the rent

No prior rent collections

No prior evictions

Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current

Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18



Property: 15911 Meadowside St.

La Puente, CA 91744



Visit our website

www.primemgnt.com

Office: (562) 908-1415



Professionally Managed By PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC



(RLNE5150801)