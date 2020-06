Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This home is located in the Harvest Walk Gated community. Home Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Laminate wood floor through out downstairs living room and family room. Open kitchen with new island. Carpet through out the upstairs 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom feature a walk in closet and double vanity. All the bathroom come with brand new tiles floor. Tow attached car garage with drive way that can park additional two cars. Conveniently location with shopping and access to freeway.