409 Morales Court Available 09/18/20 409 MORALES CT., VACAVILLE, CA 95688 - COMING SOON. PLEASE email michele1028@kappels.com for info. Our company policy is to be pre-qualify and get pre-approved before we show the property. Owner is looking for good credit ( no collections ) good income and good rental references. You can apply on our website kappelspropertymanagement.com. Single story home on corner lot located in desirable No. Vacaville. Home has a family room, living room & 2 car garage. Close to schools and shopping. 4bed/2bath home, approx. 1400 sq. ft. Sorry no pets are allowed. Please call Kappel & Kappel Property Management at 707-446-0847.



