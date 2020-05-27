All apartments in Vacaville
409 Morales Court
409 Morales Court

Location

409 Morales Court, Vacaville, CA 95688

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
409 Morales Court Available 09/18/20 409 MORALES CT., VACAVILLE, CA 95688 - COMING SOON. PLEASE email michele1028@kappels.com for info. Our company policy is to be pre-qualify and get pre-approved before we show the property. Owner is looking for good credit ( no collections ) good income and good rental references. You can apply on our website kappelspropertymanagement.com. Single story home on corner lot located in desirable No. Vacaville. Home has a family room, living room & 2 car garage. Close to schools and shopping. 4bed/2bath home, approx. 1400 sq. ft. Sorry no pets are allowed. Please call Kappel & Kappel Property Management at 707-446-0847.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 409 Morales Court have any available units?
409 Morales Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vacaville, CA.
Is 409 Morales Court currently offering any rent specials?
409 Morales Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Morales Court pet-friendly?
No, 409 Morales Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vacaville.
Does 409 Morales Court offer parking?
Yes, 409 Morales Court offers parking.
Does 409 Morales Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Morales Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Morales Court have a pool?
No, 409 Morales Court does not have a pool.
Does 409 Morales Court have accessible units?
No, 409 Morales Court does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Morales Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Morales Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 Morales Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 Morales Court does not have units with air conditioning.

