Apartment List
/
CA
/
union city
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:52 PM

179 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Union City, CA

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Sofi Union City
31770 Alvarado Blvd, Union City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,056
1119 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-880 and I-580. Luxury community features pool, playground, and gym, as well as 24-hour maintenance. Unit includes hardwood floors, walk-in closets, dishwasher and air conditioning.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
140 Bellflower Ln
140 Bellflower Lane, Union City, CA
140 Bellflower Ln Available 07/15/20 $3590 / 5BR -2459 S.F. - STUNNING UNION CITY MODEL HOME FOR RENT - This gorgeous newer Greystone home may be the nicest 5 bedroom rental in Union City.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2381 Sherman Dr.
2381 Sherman Drive, Union City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1349 sqft
Lovely Home Close to Logan High School - This is a spacious home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms located within easy access to the 880 FWY (but not too close), and Union Landing.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3266 Santa Sophia Way
3266 Santa Sophia Way, Union City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1395 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 67

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
32554 Monterey Ct
32554 Monterey Court, Union City, CA
Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 4BR 3BA Single-Family House in Bay Colony - Property Id: 290539 Remodeled home w/ designer upgrades. Safe, clean, convenient on a quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
31219 Fredi St
31219 Fredi Street, Union City, CA
This newly renovated cozy 4-bed, 2.5 bath Duet Home is conveniently located in a good neighborhood within walking distance to elementary and middle schools, close to Union Landing shopping center, entertainment and easy freeway access.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
4127 Polaris Avenue
4127 Polaris Avenue, Union City, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Townhouse with 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. Easy Access to Freeways, Shops, Schools & Parks. Just off Freeway 880 and Alvarado Blvd.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
4192 Glenwood Terrace # 2
4192 Glenwood Terrace, Union City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1683 sqft
Viewing on Saturday 06/06/2020 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm Please follow COVID19 regulations, bring your own face mask, and maintain social distance. Freshly renovated with new paint & carpet, and centrally located in Union City. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
34605 Arroyo Drive
34605 Arroyo Drive, Union City, CA
UC Single Family Home has new paint, flooring, appliances - Address-34605 Arroyo Drive Union City, CA. 94587 Rent-$3,395 Deposit-$3,495 Bedrooms-4 Bathrooms-2.
Results within 1 mile of Union City

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookvale
1 Unit Available
35042 Sellers Ct, Fremont, CA, 94536
35042 Sellers Court, Fremont, CA
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed688f0cf77bf727f9ee2ce Ideally located 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in a desirable community. Corner lot with large yard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
5408 Shattuck Avenue, Fremont, CA
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed3f334258803615eee3a23 UPGRADED in April-May 2020 Close to Facebook, Tesla, Amazon, Google, Oracle & other Silicon Valley companies.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace, Fremont, CA
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace, Fremont CA 94555 - This property is available NOW. This two-story house ideally located in Fremont features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, living room, dining area and two-car garage.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34152 Finnigan Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
34152 Finnigan Terrace, Fremont, CA
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eceadd7d16b4b33942ac2b4 Gorgeous home in Forest Park area, 2 story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1850 Sq ft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Niles
1 Unit Available
10 Potel Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536
10 Potel Terrace, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1663 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Niles
1 Unit Available
506 Niles Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94536
506 Niels Common, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1314 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed01bb4970679350001748b Tenant pays for all utilities. Non-smokers only. (RLNE5821278)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
33848 Cassio Circle
33848 Cassio Circle, Fremont, CA
33848 Cassio Circle Fremont, CA 94555 - This property is available NOW. This two-story house located in Fremont features four bedrooms, two and one-half bathrooms, living room, dining area and a two car garage.

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tennyson-Alquire
1 Unit Available
673 Olympic Ave
673 Olympic Ave, Hayward, CA
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookvale
1 Unit Available
35920 Ashton Place
35920 Ashton Place, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1523 sqft
Nicely updated Fremont 3Bd 2Ba Single Level Home, $3700/mo, Avail 6/13/20 - Property Video: https://vimeo.com/427274788 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
32545 Lake Tana St
32545 Lake Tana Street, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2419 sqft
$3,600/mo. KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1976 Sq Footage: 2,419 sq ft. Bedrooms: 3 Beds Bathrooms: 3 Baths Parking: Attached 2-Car Garage Lease Duration: 1 Year lease (See Details Below) Deposit: $4500.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34280 Tan Bark Drive
34280 Tan Bark Drive, Fremont, CA
Fully Remodeled, spacious, updated 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family home in Ardenwood. 1 bedroom with attached bath downstairs.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Tennyson-Alquire
1 Unit Available
29101 Stratford Rd
29101 Stratford Road, Hayward, CA
Spacious 2 Story Home in Stratford Village in Hayward Available - Spacious two-story home in Hayward on the corner lot across from a children's park and skate park.

1 of 31

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Northgate
1 Unit Available
33663 Shearwater Terrace
33663 Shearwater Terrace, Fremont, CA
Nice 4 bedroom home in Fremont - 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath two story home in the North Gate neighborhood of North Fremont. The home offers an excellent floor plan with 1853 square feet of living space.

1 of 20

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34521 Winslow Terrace
34521 Winslow Terrace, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1727 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 story single family home in Desirable Ardenwood Neighborhood in Fremont - Newly remodeled single family home in desirable Ardenwood Community.

1 of 17

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
5461 Buckner Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
5461 Buckner Terrace, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1481 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e9ba30a4bb14b7dc116d36c 3B/2.5 bath house available for rent in beautiful Ardenwood area. 2 car garage. Hardwood floors throughout. Low maintenance back yard.

June 2020 Union City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Union City Rent Report. Union City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Union City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Union City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Union City Rent Report. Union City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Union City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Union City rents decline sharply over the past month

Union City rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Union City stand at $2,812 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,532 for a two-bedroom. Union City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Union City over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Union City

    As rents have fallen slightly in Union City, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Union City is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Union City's median two-bedroom rent of $3,532 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Union City.
    • While rents in Union City fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Union City than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Union City is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

