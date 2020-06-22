Amenities

140 Bellflower Ln Available 07/15/20 $3590 / 5BR -2459 S.F. - STUNNING UNION CITY MODEL HOME FOR RENT - This gorgeous newer Greystone home may be the nicest 5 bedroom rental in Union City. Nestled on a quiet street in the Ashford Place neighborhood, you'll enjoy vaulted ceilings, full bedroom and bathroom downstairs, spacious living room, a formal dining room, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, gas stove and granite counters. Other amenities include lovely tile flooring, decorator carpet, wood blinds,gas fireplace, washer/dryer and a 5th bedroom which can be used as an office retreat. The Master suite upstairs has a gorgeous designer bathroom with spacious his and hers walk-in closets. Two car garage with 220 for electric car.. Nice yards with mature trees. Nice view of the Mission hills. Gardener is provided. Small pet negotiable. Close to parks, trails and shopping. One of a kind rental home !

COMMUTER'S PARADISE... WALK TO BART, DUMBARTON / FACEBOOK / 880



KEY FEATURES:

Address is 140 Bellflower Lane

2459 square feet

Built 2001

5 bedrooms (1 downstairs)

3 bathrooms (1 downstairs)

2 car garage

washer/dryer

A.C.

Gardening included

Small pet negotiable

Lease duration - 1 year

Available July 15th

Deposit - $3,590



MUST HAVE:

Fico score of 680 or above

Minimum monthly income of $10,770

Excellent rental history

Credit and back round check for each adult over 18

$30 application fee per adult

No smokers please

CONTACT MIKE AT EAST BAY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TO VIEW



