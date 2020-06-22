All apartments in Union City
Union City, CA
140 Bellflower Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

140 Bellflower Ln

140 Bellflower Lane · (510) 996-3238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

140 Bellflower Lane, Union City, CA 94587

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 140 Bellflower Ln · Avail. Jul 15

$3,590

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2459 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
140 Bellflower Ln Available 07/15/20 $3590 / 5BR -2459 S.F. - STUNNING UNION CITY MODEL HOME FOR RENT - This gorgeous newer Greystone home may be the nicest 5 bedroom rental in Union City. Nestled on a quiet street in the Ashford Place neighborhood, you'll enjoy vaulted ceilings, full bedroom and bathroom downstairs, spacious living room, a formal dining room, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, gas stove and granite counters. Other amenities include lovely tile flooring, decorator carpet, wood blinds,gas fireplace, washer/dryer and a 5th bedroom which can be used as an office retreat. The Master suite upstairs has a gorgeous designer bathroom with spacious his and hers walk-in closets. Two car garage with 220 for electric car.. Nice yards with mature trees. Nice view of the Mission hills. Gardener is provided. Small pet negotiable. Close to parks, trails and shopping. One of a kind rental home !
COMMUTER'S PARADISE... WALK TO BART, DUMBARTON / FACEBOOK / 880

KEY FEATURES:
Address is 140 Bellflower Lane
2459 square feet
Built 2001
5 bedrooms (1 downstairs)
3 bathrooms (1 downstairs)
2 car garage
washer/dryer
A.C.
Gardening included
Small pet negotiable
Lease duration - 1 year
Available July 15th
Deposit - $3,590

MUST HAVE:
Fico score of 680 or above
Minimum monthly income of $10,770
Excellent rental history
Credit and back round check for each adult over 18
$30 application fee per adult
No smokers please
CONTACT MIKE AT EAST BAY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TO VIEW

(RLNE5851975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Bellflower Ln have any available units?
140 Bellflower Ln has a unit available for $3,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Union City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Union City Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 Bellflower Ln have?
Some of 140 Bellflower Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Bellflower Ln currently offering any rent specials?
140 Bellflower Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Bellflower Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Bellflower Ln is pet friendly.
Does 140 Bellflower Ln offer parking?
Yes, 140 Bellflower Ln does offer parking.
Does 140 Bellflower Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 Bellflower Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Bellflower Ln have a pool?
No, 140 Bellflower Ln does not have a pool.
Does 140 Bellflower Ln have accessible units?
No, 140 Bellflower Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Bellflower Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Bellflower Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
