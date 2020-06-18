All apartments in Twentynine Palms
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

73917 Playa Vista Drive

73917 Playa Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

73917 Playa Vista Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Be sure to reference our website to see a 3D tour of the property: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HtPpupDg5yS

Beautiful three bedroom, corner-lot, home in a peaceful Twentynine Palms neighborhood. This home is conveniently located just minutes from the Military Base and multiple grocery stores! This home offers a very open-concept with ample amount of space. The spacious kitchen features a large center island and bar! Throughout the home is lots of built-in cabinetry including hall shelving for lots of extra storage space. All bedrooms come equip with ceiling fans and bright windows. Out back, enjoy the expansive fenced yard, perfect for hosting guests! Don't miss your chance to make this house, your home! More information and photos coming soon.

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.

Pets are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

(RLNE5680722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73917 Playa Vista Drive have any available units?
73917 Playa Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Twentynine Palms, CA.
How much is rent in Twentynine Palms, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Twentynine Palms Rent Report.
What amenities does 73917 Playa Vista Drive have?
Some of 73917 Playa Vista Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73917 Playa Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
73917 Playa Vista Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73917 Playa Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 73917 Playa Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 73917 Playa Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 73917 Playa Vista Drive does offer parking.
Does 73917 Playa Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73917 Playa Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73917 Playa Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 73917 Playa Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 73917 Playa Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 73917 Playa Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 73917 Playa Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 73917 Playa Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
