73917 Playa Vista Drive

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



Be sure to reference our website to see a 3D tour of the property: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HtPpupDg5yS



Beautiful three bedroom, corner-lot, home in a peaceful Twentynine Palms neighborhood. This home is conveniently located just minutes from the Military Base and multiple grocery stores! This home offers a very open-concept with ample amount of space. The spacious kitchen features a large center island and bar! Throughout the home is lots of built-in cabinetry including hall shelving for lots of extra storage space. All bedrooms come equip with ceiling fans and bright windows. Out back, enjoy the expansive fenced yard, perfect for hosting guests! Don't miss your chance to make this house, your home! More information and photos coming soon.



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.



Pets are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



