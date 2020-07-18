All apartments in Twentynine Palms
Find more places like 6672 Rose Ellen Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Twentynine Palms, CA
/
6672 Rose Ellen Ave
Last updated July 18 2020 at 4:28 AM

6672 Rose Ellen Ave

6672 Rose Ellen Avenue · (760) 819-7189
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Twentynine Palms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

6672 Rose Ellen Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 24

$975

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly remodeled. Tile floors throughout house, Full bathroom, Single car garage, A/C units in living room and master bedroom, gas wall heater, ceiling fans, fenced in front and back yard, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer hookups separate laundry room, shed in back yard, Pet friendly, breed restrictions, additional fee required, renters insurance required.

Tenant pays for electric, gas, and water.
Located close to Marine Base and Joshua National Park. Within walking distance to local transit bus stop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6672 Rose Ellen Ave have any available units?
6672 Rose Ellen Ave has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Twentynine Palms, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Twentynine Palms Rent Report.
What amenities does 6672 Rose Ellen Ave have?
Some of 6672 Rose Ellen Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6672 Rose Ellen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6672 Rose Ellen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6672 Rose Ellen Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6672 Rose Ellen Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6672 Rose Ellen Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6672 Rose Ellen Ave offers parking.
Does 6672 Rose Ellen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6672 Rose Ellen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6672 Rose Ellen Ave have a pool?
No, 6672 Rose Ellen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6672 Rose Ellen Ave have accessible units?
No, 6672 Rose Ellen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6672 Rose Ellen Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6672 Rose Ellen Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6672 Rose Ellen Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Twentynine Palms 2 BedroomsTwentynine Palms 3 Bedrooms
Twentynine Palms Apartments with ParkingTwentynine Palms Dog Friendly Apartments
Twentynine Palms Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CALa Quinta, CABermuda Dunes, CAYucca Valley, CABeaumont, CA
Desert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CARancho Mirage, CACathedral City, CABig Bear City, CAValle Vista, CA
Indio, CAThousand Palms, CADesert Hot Springs, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity