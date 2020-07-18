6672 Rose Ellen Ave

Amenities
Newly remodeled. Tile floors throughout house, Full bathroom, Single car garage, A/C units in living room and master bedroom, gas wall heater, ceiling fans, fenced in front and back yard, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer hookups separate laundry room, shed in back yard, Pet friendly, breed restrictions, additional fee required, renters insurance required.
Tenant pays for electric, gas, and water.
Located close to Marine Base and Joshua National Park. Within walking distance to local transit bus stop.