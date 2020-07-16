8624 South B Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully furnished and convenience at its best! Great location for walking to restaurants and shops downtown San Mateo. This unit is great for 2 couples or roommates as bedrooms are very private and separated from each other. Also good for a family. Queen bed in Master, Queen bed in second bedroom. Located 10 min. from San Francisco Airport, 1/2 hour from San Francisco, 20 min. to Stanford, 1/2 hour to Silicon Valley,

1/2 hour to East Bay, 5 min. from San Mateo Bridge, 5 min. walk to train, 10 min. walk to downtown San Mateo and Central Park. 5 min. to Bay walking trails. 5 min. walk to grocery store. Close to Oracle, Peninsula Hospital, Silicon Valley, Genentech.

Spacious and charming. All the comforts of home. Large private yard. 1 Parking spot in garage, one uncovered spot exclusive to house.



Shared Precor Elliptical Machine available.