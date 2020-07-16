8624 South B Street

Amenities
Beautifully furnished and convenience at its best! Great location for walking to restaurants and shops downtown San Mateo. This unit is great for 2 couples or roommates as bedrooms are very private and separated from each other. Also good for a family. Queen bed in Master, Queen bed in second bedroom. Located 10 min. from San Francisco Airport, 1/2 hour from San Francisco, 20 min. to Stanford, 1/2 hour to Silicon Valley,
1/2 hour to East Bay, 5 min. from San Mateo Bridge, 5 min. walk to train, 10 min. walk to downtown San Mateo and Central Park. 5 min. to Bay walking trails. 5 min. walk to grocery store. Close to Oracle, Peninsula Hospital, Silicon Valley, Genentech.
Spacious and charming. All the comforts of home. Large private yard. 1 Parking spot in garage, one uncovered spot exclusive to house.
Shared Precor Elliptical Machine available.