All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 76 Liberty Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
76 Liberty Street
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:15 AM

76 Liberty Street

76 Liberty St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

76 Liberty St, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
Adorable 3BR/2.5BA Condo Available in Tustin - This is a beautiful condo nestled in a LUXURIOUS HOA in Tustin! The HOA has a lot of amenities that it offers: pool area, bbq's, a large clubhouse for hosting parties, basketball court, 2 large parks with a playground for the kids and more. This is a property sits minutes away from 5, 55, and the 405 freeway. The home is a 3 bedroom, and 2.5 bath house that is 1350 SQ Feet. There is plenty of garage space. The home is a brand new construction in 2005 with granite countertops and hardwood floors This home features large bedrooms, his and hers sinks, a large soaking tub, and a fireplace! The home is located in the Irvine school district, all school grades will be in the Irvine school district.

Pets will be considered, with additional deposit. No Smoking. Renters Insurance Required.

CALL TODAY!!! (951) 367-0487 Option 2!
Application Terms & Condition, visit www.FCPM1.com

The lease term is 1 year unless otherwise specified. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer may or may not be provided. IT IS THE APPLICANT/TENANTS RESPONSIBILITY TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION. NO WARRANTY/GUARANTEE on a Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Spa. Multiple qualified applicants will cause a bid for the highest and best lease offer. If you have scheduled an appointment to view the property, our Leasing Agents will contact you to confirm your appointment 30-60 minutes prior to the appointment. If our Leasing Agent is unable to receive confirmation, they will not go to the property. The agent will only wait 10 minutes.

(RLNE5446631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 Liberty Street have any available units?
76 Liberty Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 76 Liberty Street have?
Some of 76 Liberty Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 Liberty Street currently offering any rent specials?
76 Liberty Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 Liberty Street pet-friendly?
No, 76 Liberty Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 76 Liberty Street offer parking?
Yes, 76 Liberty Street offers parking.
Does 76 Liberty Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 76 Liberty Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 Liberty Street have a pool?
Yes, 76 Liberty Street has a pool.
Does 76 Liberty Street have accessible units?
No, 76 Liberty Street does not have accessible units.
Does 76 Liberty Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 76 Liberty Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles