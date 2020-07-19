7592 South B Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

This charming 2 bedroom and 2 bath Duplex is a must see.



This fully furnished unit INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES except phone (Utilities included in rent are PG&E,(not to exceed $110.) Water, Internet, Cable TV and Gardener)

Bring your suitcase and relax.



List of amenities include:



* Wood burning fireplace in living room which is tastefully decorated and has flat screen TV



* Updated kitchen, including dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, gas stove

and microwave Plus all dishes and utensils.



* Master bedroom 16 x 15 with walk in closet with Queen Size bed, large chest of Drawers and flat screen TV.



* Second bedroom or office includes trundle bed, desk.



* 2 bathrooms, one with tub and shower, and shower in other bathroom



* 2 car garage, with storage and auto opener



* Newly refinished hardwood floors, with tile in kitchen and bathrooms



* Large private deck, plus use of back yard.



$1200.security deposit (refundable)

$250. cleaning fee (non refundable)



Sorry no pets or smoking



Centrally located, and walking distance to downtown San Mateo. Close to San Francisco and Silicon Valley. Oracle, Genentech, Easy freeway access. (5 minutes to 101 and 92) Walking distance to Cal train and Bus.



San Mateo, California is one of the larger suburbs on the San Francisco

Peninsula of the San Francisco Bay area. The city places an emphasis on parks and open space, allowing residents to enjoy the natural environment such as Coyote Point Park.