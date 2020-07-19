All apartments in Tustin
Last updated September 11 2019 at 8:49 AM

7592 South B Street

7592 South B Street · No Longer Available
Location

7592 South B Street, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
This charming 2 bedroom and 2 bath Duplex is a must see.

This fully furnished unit INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES except phone (Utilities included in rent are PG&E,(not to exceed $110.) Water, Internet, Cable TV and Gardener)
Bring your suitcase and relax.

List of amenities include:

* Wood burning fireplace in living room which is tastefully decorated and has flat screen TV

* Updated kitchen, including dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, gas stove
and microwave Plus all dishes and utensils.

* Master bedroom 16 x 15 with walk in closet with Queen Size bed, large chest of Drawers and flat screen TV.

* Second bedroom or office includes trundle bed, desk.

* 2 bathrooms, one with tub and shower, and shower in other bathroom

* 2 car garage, with storage and auto opener

* Newly refinished hardwood floors, with tile in kitchen and bathrooms

* Large private deck, plus use of back yard.

$1200.security deposit (refundable)
$250. cleaning fee (non refundable)

Sorry no pets or smoking

Centrally located, and walking distance to downtown San Mateo. Close to San Francisco and Silicon Valley. Oracle, Genentech, Easy freeway access. (5 minutes to 101 and 92) Walking distance to Cal train and Bus.

San Mateo, California is one of the larger suburbs on the San Francisco
Peninsula of the San Francisco Bay area. The city places an emphasis on parks and open space, allowing residents to enjoy the natural environment such as Coyote Point Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7592 South B Street have any available units?
7592 South B Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7592 South B Street have?
Some of 7592 South B Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7592 South B Street currently offering any rent specials?
7592 South B Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7592 South B Street pet-friendly?
No, 7592 South B Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 7592 South B Street offer parking?
Yes, 7592 South B Street offers parking.
Does 7592 South B Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7592 South B Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7592 South B Street have a pool?
No, 7592 South B Street does not have a pool.
Does 7592 South B Street have accessible units?
No, 7592 South B Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7592 South B Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7592 South B Street has units with dishwashers.
