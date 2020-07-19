6408 Pacifica

Amenities

This beautiful and luxurious 1 bedroom, 1 full bath unit is located in the heart of Westwood, on Wilshire corridor. 5 Min from Beverly Hills and 5 Min to Brentwood. Its a walking distance to Westwood Village Shopping Center, Target, Wholefoods, Trader Joes, Theatre, and UCLA.



The unit is in a very quiet location of the building with a European backyard/garden. It is very bright with tall ceilings and a huge private balcony that is perfect for pets or inviting friends over. The bedroom has two windows with views of the garden. Washer + dryer in the unit. Two large full-length mirror closets. Two parking spaces in the parking garage with 24 hour valet & concierge service.



Full Amenities: Gym, Yoga & Bootcamp Classes, Rooftop Outdoor Pool, Outdoor Lounge, Jacuzzi overlooking the prestigious Wilshire Corridor, Barbecue Area, Indoor Lounge Area, Internet Cafe, Conference Room, ATM machine, pet friendly, 24 hour concierge and valet parking for guests and the residence, and 24 hour maintenance.



Available starting Sept 1 for rent or sublet both furnished and unfurnished.



**** Minimum 5 months *****



$1000 + 1st month rent to move in.



Option #1

Furnished month-to-month: $3,800 a month



Option #2

Unfurnished Sublet: $3,300 a month until March 2019 with the option to take over the lease. The current going rate for the unit is $4,200 per month, however, $3,300 is the price that will be Grandfathered from the current tenant.



Please contact Sharon or Isaac if you have any questions.