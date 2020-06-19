All apartments in Tustin
361 Flyers Lane

361 Flyers Lane · (951) 345-4146
Location

361 Flyers Lane, Tustin, CA 92782

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 361 Flyers Lane · Avail. Jun 29

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1958 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
361 Flyers Lane Available 06/29/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Spacious three bedroom, four bath condo in award-winning Irvine School District with great community amenities. The front door opens to the foyer with beautiful wood flooring and neutral, custom paint. The main floor offers a laundry room and a private, spacious bedroom with attached bathroom and walk-in closet. The second floor features an open floor plan with wood flooring and custom paint, canned lighting, and plantation shutters. The family room boasts a fireplace and media niche and opens to the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen is beautiful with white cabinets, granite counter tops, and matching stainless steel appliances. The second floor also offers an additional bedroom with attached bathroom, walk-in closet, and a balcony. The third level features an expansive, private, master suite with versatile retreat and large bathroom with dual sinks and a walk-in closet. This home sits in a great community featuring desirable amenities: pool, spa, park and tot lot, greenbelts, picnic area, club house, and basketball court. Close proximity to shopping, entertainment, dining and more as well as the 5, 405, and 133 freeways.

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.

Sorry, no pets.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5789147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 361 Flyers Lane have any available units?
361 Flyers Lane has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 361 Flyers Lane have?
Some of 361 Flyers Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 361 Flyers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
361 Flyers Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 361 Flyers Lane pet-friendly?
No, 361 Flyers Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 361 Flyers Lane offer parking?
Yes, 361 Flyers Lane does offer parking.
Does 361 Flyers Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 361 Flyers Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 361 Flyers Lane have a pool?
Yes, 361 Flyers Lane has a pool.
Does 361 Flyers Lane have accessible units?
No, 361 Flyers Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 361 Flyers Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 361 Flyers Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
