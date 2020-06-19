Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

361 Flyers Lane Available 06/29/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



Spacious three bedroom, four bath condo in award-winning Irvine School District with great community amenities. The front door opens to the foyer with beautiful wood flooring and neutral, custom paint. The main floor offers a laundry room and a private, spacious bedroom with attached bathroom and walk-in closet. The second floor features an open floor plan with wood flooring and custom paint, canned lighting, and plantation shutters. The family room boasts a fireplace and media niche and opens to the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen is beautiful with white cabinets, granite counter tops, and matching stainless steel appliances. The second floor also offers an additional bedroom with attached bathroom, walk-in closet, and a balcony. The third level features an expansive, private, master suite with versatile retreat and large bathroom with dual sinks and a walk-in closet. This home sits in a great community featuring desirable amenities: pool, spa, park and tot lot, greenbelts, picnic area, club house, and basketball court. Close proximity to shopping, entertainment, dining and more as well as the 5, 405, and 133 freeways.



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.



Sorry, no pets.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



