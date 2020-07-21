All apartments in Tustin
Last updated March 7 2020 at 9:07 AM

338 Flyers Lane

338 Flyers Ln · No Longer Available
Location

338 Flyers Ln, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful detached home at the end of cul-de-sac location in the desirable Tustin Fields community. Located inside the Award-Winning Irvine Unified School District. Featuring 3 generous bedrooms and 2 baths all upstairs (all carpet on 2nd floor) and a powder room downstairs. Living room features a cozy fireplace, laminated hardwood floors throughout first floor. Granite kitchen, with stainless steel appliances. A generous sized master bedroom with an suite bathroom and vanity with dual sinks along with a large walk-in closet. Inside upstairs laundry with Samsung washer/dryer. Good sized, low maintenance private backyard & 2-car attached garage. Resort style amenities includes: Pool & spa, beautiful park, greenbelts, a tot lot, BBQs, basketball court and club house all within close proximity. Conveniently located close to The District and Irvine/Tustin Market Place with tons of shopping, fine dinning, movies & entertainment, COSTCO, Irvine Spectrum, UCI. Easy access to Fwy 5, 405, 73, Metrolink Irvine Station, John Wayne Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Flyers Lane have any available units?
338 Flyers Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 Flyers Lane have?
Some of 338 Flyers Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 Flyers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
338 Flyers Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Flyers Lane pet-friendly?
No, 338 Flyers Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 338 Flyers Lane offer parking?
Yes, 338 Flyers Lane offers parking.
Does 338 Flyers Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 338 Flyers Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Flyers Lane have a pool?
Yes, 338 Flyers Lane has a pool.
Does 338 Flyers Lane have accessible units?
No, 338 Flyers Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Flyers Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 Flyers Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
