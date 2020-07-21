338 Flyers Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful detached home at the end of cul-de-sac location in the desirable Tustin Fields community. Located inside the Award-Winning Irvine Unified School District. Featuring 3 generous bedrooms and 2 baths all upstairs (all carpet on 2nd floor) and a powder room downstairs. Living room features a cozy fireplace, laminated hardwood floors throughout first floor. Granite kitchen, with stainless steel appliances. A generous sized master bedroom with an suite bathroom and vanity with dual sinks along with a large walk-in closet. Inside upstairs laundry with Samsung washer/dryer. Good sized, low maintenance private backyard & 2-car attached garage. Resort style amenities includes: Pool & spa, beautiful park, greenbelts, a tot lot, BBQs, basketball court and club house all within close proximity. Conveniently located close to The District and Irvine/Tustin Market Place with tons of shopping, fine dinning, movies & entertainment, COSTCO, Irvine Spectrum, UCI. Easy access to Fwy 5, 405, 73, Metrolink Irvine Station, John Wayne Airport.