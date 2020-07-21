338 Flyers Lane

Amenities
Beautiful detached home at the end of cul-de-sac location in the desirable Tustin Fields community. Located inside the Award-Winning Irvine Unified School District. Featuring 3 generous bedrooms and 2 baths all upstairs (all carpet on 2nd floor) and a powder room downstairs. Living room features a cozy fireplace, laminated hardwood floors throughout first floor. Granite kitchen, with stainless steel appliances. A generous sized master bedroom with an suite bathroom and vanity with dual sinks along with a large walk-in closet. Inside upstairs laundry with Samsung washer/dryer. Good sized, low maintenance private backyard & 2-car attached garage. Resort style amenities includes: Pool & spa, beautiful park, greenbelts, a tot lot, BBQs, basketball court and club house all within close proximity. Conveniently located close to The District and Irvine/Tustin Market Place with tons of shopping, fine dinning, movies & entertainment, COSTCO, Irvine Spectrum, UCI. Easy access to Fwy 5, 405, 73, Metrolink Irvine Station, John Wayne Airport.