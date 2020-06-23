3312 Laviana Street

Amenities

Beautiful property in Columbus Square for rent. Perfectly situated on a corner lot in a cul-de-sac of a very quiet neighborhood. This charming two-story property features 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. The gorgeous master bedroom includes both a bathtub and walk-in closet. Walking into the kitchen, you find a granite counter top, island and stainless steel oven and brand new microwave. Tile flooring throughout the first floor of the home and vinyl wood flooring throughout the second floor. When it is time to relax, gather with family and friends near the fireplace. Outside, there is an artificial lawn in the front yard to save water consumption and a patio in the back for entertaining. Additionally, the property comes with an attached 3-car tandem garage. Walking distance to the community clubhouse and pool, and in close proximity to shopping centers and freeway. The property is located in the city of Tustin but a part of the Irvine School District.