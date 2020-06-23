All apartments in Tustin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3312 Laviana Street

3312 Laviana Street · No Longer Available
Location

3312 Laviana Street, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful property in Columbus Square for rent. Perfectly situated on a corner lot in a cul-de-sac of a very quiet neighborhood. This charming two-story property features 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. The gorgeous master bedroom includes both a bathtub and walk-in closet. Walking into the kitchen, you find a granite counter top, island and stainless steel oven and brand new microwave. Tile flooring throughout the first floor of the home and vinyl wood flooring throughout the second floor. When it is time to relax, gather with family and friends near the fireplace. Outside, there is an artificial lawn in the front yard to save water consumption and a patio in the back for entertaining. Additionally, the property comes with an attached 3-car tandem garage. Walking distance to the community clubhouse and pool, and in close proximity to shopping centers and freeway. The property is located in the city of Tustin but a part of the Irvine School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 Laviana Street have any available units?
3312 Laviana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3312 Laviana Street have?
Some of 3312 Laviana Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 Laviana Street currently offering any rent specials?
3312 Laviana Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 Laviana Street pet-friendly?
No, 3312 Laviana Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 3312 Laviana Street offer parking?
Yes, 3312 Laviana Street does offer parking.
Does 3312 Laviana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3312 Laviana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 Laviana Street have a pool?
Yes, 3312 Laviana Street has a pool.
Does 3312 Laviana Street have accessible units?
No, 3312 Laviana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 Laviana Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3312 Laviana Street has units with dishwashers.
