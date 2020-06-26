All apartments in Tustin
326 Flyers Lane
326 Flyers Lane

326 Flyers Lane · No Longer Available
Location

326 Flyers Lane, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Highly Desirable and Upgraded Detached Home on a Quiet Corner Location with Full Driveway and Street Parking within the Tustin Field Community. The Home offers Functional & Luxurious Living with Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room and an Open Kitchen with Wood Flooring throughout, Custom Plantation Shutters, Corner Fireplace & Storage Cabinets in Garage. Upgraded Kitchen offers plenty of Cabinets, Designer Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel built-in Appliances and Convenient Access to Backyard for BBQ grilling and entertaining. Upstairs include a Spacious Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Double Vanity, Soaking Tub & Separate Walk-In Shower, two Secondary Bedrooms, Hall Bathroom and Laundry area for great convenience. Amenities include a Beautiful Pool & Spa, Clubhouse, Basketball Court, Playground & BBQ Area. Most of all, it's Irvine Unified School District. Easy Access to Freeways, Jamboree, Metrolink, Shopping, Restaurants, Groceries, Movies and Entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Flyers Lane have any available units?
326 Flyers Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 Flyers Lane have?
Some of 326 Flyers Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 Flyers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
326 Flyers Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Flyers Lane pet-friendly?
No, 326 Flyers Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 326 Flyers Lane offer parking?
Yes, 326 Flyers Lane offers parking.
Does 326 Flyers Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 Flyers Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Flyers Lane have a pool?
Yes, 326 Flyers Lane has a pool.
Does 326 Flyers Lane have accessible units?
No, 326 Flyers Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Flyers Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 Flyers Lane has units with dishwashers.
