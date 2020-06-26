326 Flyers Lane

Amenities
Highly Desirable and Upgraded Detached Home on a Quiet Corner Location with Full Driveway and Street Parking within the Tustin Field Community. The Home offers Functional & Luxurious Living with Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room and an Open Kitchen with Wood Flooring throughout, Custom Plantation Shutters, Corner Fireplace & Storage Cabinets in Garage. Upgraded Kitchen offers plenty of Cabinets, Designer Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel built-in Appliances and Convenient Access to Backyard for BBQ grilling and entertaining. Upstairs include a Spacious Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Double Vanity, Soaking Tub & Separate Walk-In Shower, two Secondary Bedrooms, Hall Bathroom and Laundry area for great convenience. Amenities include a Beautiful Pool & Spa, Clubhouse, Basketball Court, Playground & BBQ Area. Most of all, it's Irvine Unified School District. Easy Access to Freeways, Jamboree, Metrolink, Shopping, Restaurants, Groceries, Movies and Entertainment.