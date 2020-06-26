326 Flyers Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Highly Desirable and Upgraded Detached Home on a Quiet Corner Location with Full Driveway and Street Parking within the Tustin Field Community. The Home offers Functional & Luxurious Living with Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room and an Open Kitchen with Wood Flooring throughout, Custom Plantation Shutters, Corner Fireplace & Storage Cabinets in Garage. Upgraded Kitchen offers plenty of Cabinets, Designer Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel built-in Appliances and Convenient Access to Backyard for BBQ grilling and entertaining. Upstairs include a Spacious Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Double Vanity, Soaking Tub & Separate Walk-In Shower, two Secondary Bedrooms, Hall Bathroom and Laundry area for great convenience. Amenities include a Beautiful Pool & Spa, Clubhouse, Basketball Court, Playground & BBQ Area. Most of all, it's Irvine Unified School District. Easy Access to Freeways, Jamboree, Metrolink, Shopping, Restaurants, Groceries, Movies and Entertainment.