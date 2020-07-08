All apartments in Tustin
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:17 PM

309 E 3rd Street

309 East 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

309 East 3rd Street, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this pristine amazing corner unit, which has been completely remodeled, new wood-looking flooring throughout entire unit. Kitchen remodel includes:new cabinets w/quartz countertops, lightning, faucets and blinds, there's space for microwave. Includes gas range, fridge and stackable washer/dryer. Bathroom remodel includes: tub & tile, vanity, faucet, medicine cabinet, lighting. New air conditioner/heating unit, new paint throughout, large fenced private patio w/side gate, new door on a 1 car garage, new front door lock. Not only has this condo been completely renovated, it is outstandingly located in the heart of Old Town Tustin, nestled amongst historical buildings, cafes, restaurants and shops. It has exceptional access to public services including, Tustin Public Library and the police department next door!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 E 3rd Street have any available units?
309 E 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 E 3rd Street have?
Some of 309 E 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 E 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
309 E 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 E 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 309 E 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 309 E 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 309 E 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 309 E 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 E 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 E 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 309 E 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 309 E 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 309 E 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 309 E 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 E 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.

