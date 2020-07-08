309 E 3rd Street

Amenities

Welcome to this pristine amazing corner unit, which has been completely remodeled, new wood-looking flooring throughout entire unit. Kitchen remodel includes:new cabinets w/quartz countertops, lightning, faucets and blinds, there's space for microwave. Includes gas range, fridge and stackable washer/dryer. Bathroom remodel includes: tub & tile, vanity, faucet, medicine cabinet, lighting. New air conditioner/heating unit, new paint throughout, large fenced private patio w/side gate, new door on a 1 car garage, new front door lock. Not only has this condo been completely renovated, it is outstandingly located in the heart of Old Town Tustin, nestled amongst historical buildings, cafes, restaurants and shops. It has exceptional access to public services including, Tustin Public Library and the police department next door!