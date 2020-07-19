Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

This gorgeous unit has been newly renovated, with new carpeting, fresh paint throughout, PTAC unit, also featuring quartz counters, wood look vinyl flooring, new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, free standing gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, stackable washer/dryer, a private patio, one car garage and much more. Conveniently, located in the heart of Old Town Tustin nestled amongst historical buildings, cafes, restaurants and shops. It has outstanding access to public services including, Tustin Public Library and the police department next door. Refer to walkscore.com