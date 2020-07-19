All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 307 3rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
307 3rd
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

307 3rd

307 E 3rd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

307 E 3rd St, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
This gorgeous unit has been newly renovated, with new carpeting, fresh paint throughout, PTAC unit, also featuring quartz counters, wood look vinyl flooring, new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, free standing gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, stackable washer/dryer, a private patio, one car garage and much more. Conveniently, located in the heart of Old Town Tustin nestled amongst historical buildings, cafes, restaurants and shops. It has outstanding access to public services including, Tustin Public Library and the police department next door. Refer to walkscore.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 3rd have any available units?
307 3rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 3rd have?
Some of 307 3rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 3rd currently offering any rent specials?
307 3rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 3rd pet-friendly?
No, 307 3rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 307 3rd offer parking?
Yes, 307 3rd offers parking.
Does 307 3rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 3rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 3rd have a pool?
No, 307 3rd does not have a pool.
Does 307 3rd have accessible units?
No, 307 3rd does not have accessible units.
Does 307 3rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 3rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Somerset Village
16631 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pools
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CA
Newport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles