2931 Player Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous end unit Dual-Master townhouse shows light and bright. Vaulted ceiling with ceiling fans in the living room and both bedrooms. Beautifully upgraded laminate wood flooring throughout the home. Fire place in the living room and there is a large balcony by the living room. Kitchen is fully equipped including refrigerator, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Spacious two-cars attached garage with a lots of cabinets/storage space and laundry area. It is conveniently located close by Tustin Ranch Golf Course, Tustin Sports Park, Market Place, and easy access to highway. Water,Trash and HOA dues are included in the lease.