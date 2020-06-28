All apartments in Tustin
Tustin, CA
2931 Player Lane
2931 Player Lane

2931 Player Lane · No Longer Available
2931 Player Lane, Tustin, CA 92782

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous end unit Dual-Master townhouse shows light and bright. Vaulted ceiling with ceiling fans in the living room and both bedrooms. Beautifully upgraded laminate wood flooring throughout the home. Fire place in the living room and there is a large balcony by the living room. Kitchen is fully equipped including refrigerator, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Spacious two-cars attached garage with a lots of cabinets/storage space and laundry area. It is conveniently located close by Tustin Ranch Golf Course, Tustin Sports Park, Market Place, and easy access to highway. Water,Trash and HOA dues are included in the lease.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 2931 Player Lane have any available units?
2931 Player Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2931 Player Lane have?
Some of 2931 Player Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2931 Player Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2931 Player Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2931 Player Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2931 Player Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2931 Player Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2931 Player Lane offers parking.
Does 2931 Player Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2931 Player Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2931 Player Lane have a pool?
No, 2931 Player Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2931 Player Lane have accessible units?
No, 2931 Player Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2931 Player Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2931 Player Lane has units with dishwashers.
