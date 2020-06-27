All apartments in Tustin
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

2892 Baugh Drive

2892 Baugh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2892 Baugh Drive, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to Resort Style Living in Tustin Ranch in the highly sought after gated community of Valencia and this charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home (legal description is detached condo). Upon entering, enjoy the picturesque views of the 17th hole of the Tustin Ranch Golf Course. The soaring cathedral ceiling and numerous windows in this home create a cheery and bright residence. The entire house has been freshly painted, New Custom Tile Flooring on 1st Floor, New Plush Carpet on Stairs and 2nd Floor and has an open floor plan that flows from the living room to the dining room and kitchen. The large kitchen window frames the lovely patio and golf course. Upstairs, the master bath has an en-suite wash room with double vanities and walk-in closet with organizers. All Bedrooms and 2nd Floor Hallway have ceiling fans. Entertain family and friends in your charming & scenic backyard. This property is in a private community with great community amenities including pool and spa. A ward winning Tustin Unified School District. Nearby: The Market Place, parks, walking/bike paths and Tustin Ranch Golf Course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2892 Baugh Drive have any available units?
2892 Baugh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2892 Baugh Drive have?
Some of 2892 Baugh Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2892 Baugh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2892 Baugh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2892 Baugh Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2892 Baugh Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2892 Baugh Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2892 Baugh Drive offers parking.
Does 2892 Baugh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2892 Baugh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2892 Baugh Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2892 Baugh Drive has a pool.
Does 2892 Baugh Drive have accessible units?
No, 2892 Baugh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2892 Baugh Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2892 Baugh Drive has units with dishwashers.
