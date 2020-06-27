2892 Baugh Drive

Amenities

Welcome to Resort Style Living in Tustin Ranch in the highly sought after gated community of Valencia and this charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home (legal description is detached condo). Upon entering, enjoy the picturesque views of the 17th hole of the Tustin Ranch Golf Course. The soaring cathedral ceiling and numerous windows in this home create a cheery and bright residence. The entire house has been freshly painted, New Custom Tile Flooring on 1st Floor, New Plush Carpet on Stairs and 2nd Floor and has an open floor plan that flows from the living room to the dining room and kitchen. The large kitchen window frames the lovely patio and golf course. Upstairs, the master bath has an en-suite wash room with double vanities and walk-in closet with organizers. All Bedrooms and 2nd Floor Hallway have ceiling fans. Entertain family and friends in your charming & scenic backyard. This property is in a private community with great community amenities including pool and spa. A ward winning Tustin Unified School District. Nearby: The Market Place, parks, walking/bike paths and Tustin Ranch Golf Course.