Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

2783 Vicenzo Drive

2783 Vicenzo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2783 Vicenzo Drive, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Welcome to 2783 Vicenzo located in the gated community of Valencia in Tustin Ranch. This highly upgraded home is located on an interior cul-de-sac street. You'll love this location!! Walking distance to top ranking schools, Tustin Marketplace shopping, theatres & dining as well as easy freeway access.
The community pool/spa and BBQ area are just steps from this home. If you area a fussy person... look no further. This home is immaculate and offers many gorgeous upgrades. Wide plank hardwood floors span the first floor, steps and upstairs hall. New carpet was just installed in the bedrooms and new soft gray paint throughout. There are three bedrooms upstairs PLUS a LARGE LOFT with built in desks perfect for your home office or a great place for the kids to do their homework. Cooking in this kitchen is a joy!! It features a large center island, granite counters, upgraded lighting, stainless steel appliances, large wine refrigerator and stainless steel refrigerator. The family room has a modern gas dual sided fireplace that can also been seen in the dining room. The spacious living room has walls of windows and a two story ceiling with custom remote control shades. A large private patio spans the backyard and has plenty of space for entertaining family & friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2783 Vicenzo Drive have any available units?
2783 Vicenzo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2783 Vicenzo Drive have?
Some of 2783 Vicenzo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2783 Vicenzo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2783 Vicenzo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2783 Vicenzo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2783 Vicenzo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2783 Vicenzo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2783 Vicenzo Drive offers parking.
Does 2783 Vicenzo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2783 Vicenzo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2783 Vicenzo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2783 Vicenzo Drive has a pool.
Does 2783 Vicenzo Drive have accessible units?
No, 2783 Vicenzo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2783 Vicenzo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2783 Vicenzo Drive has units with dishwashers.

