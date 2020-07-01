2783 Vicenzo Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Welcome to 2783 Vicenzo located in the gated community of Valencia in Tustin Ranch. This highly upgraded home is located on an interior cul-de-sac street. You'll love this location!! Walking distance to top ranking schools, Tustin Marketplace shopping, theatres & dining as well as easy freeway access.

The community pool/spa and BBQ area are just steps from this home. If you area a fussy person... look no further. This home is immaculate and offers many gorgeous upgrades. Wide plank hardwood floors span the first floor, steps and upstairs hall. New carpet was just installed in the bedrooms and new soft gray paint throughout. There are three bedrooms upstairs PLUS a LARGE LOFT with built in desks perfect for your home office or a great place for the kids to do their homework. Cooking in this kitchen is a joy!! It features a large center island, granite counters, upgraded lighting, stainless steel appliances, large wine refrigerator and stainless steel refrigerator. The family room has a modern gas dual sided fireplace that can also been seen in the dining room. The spacious living room has walls of windows and a two story ceiling with custom remote control shades. A large private patio spans the backyard and has plenty of space for entertaining family & friends.