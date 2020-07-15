All apartments in Tustin
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:06 PM

2772 Monza

2772 Monza · (626) 258-9221
Location

2772 Monza, Tustin, CA 92782

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1346 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Renovated 3 bedroom/2 bath PLUS Loft unit in Tustin Ranch's Arcada community. This unit is over 1300 sqft. Featuring vaulted/cathedral ceiling, granite countertop, travertine flooring, crown moulding and two car garage. Newer window treatment. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included. This unit is highly upgraded with features that you typically do not find in rental unit. This fantastic unit is conveniently located next to Tustin Market Place, Irvine Market Place, Tustin Sports Park, Costco, 5 Fwy and 261 Toll Road. The closest major intersection is Jamboree and Bryan. This unit is available for August 15th move in. Minimum 1 year lease required. No pets.

Please contact listing agent Kevin Chiang at 626-258-9221 for detail and showing appointments.

For property information and rental application: https://2772monza.relahq.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2772 Monza have any available units?
2772 Monza has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2772 Monza have?
Some of 2772 Monza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2772 Monza currently offering any rent specials?
2772 Monza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2772 Monza pet-friendly?
No, 2772 Monza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2772 Monza offer parking?
Yes, 2772 Monza offers parking.
Does 2772 Monza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2772 Monza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2772 Monza have a pool?
Yes, 2772 Monza has a pool.
Does 2772 Monza have accessible units?
No, 2772 Monza does not have accessible units.
Does 2772 Monza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2772 Monza has units with dishwashers.

