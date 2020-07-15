2772 Monza.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Renovated 3 bedroom/2 bath PLUS Loft unit in Tustin Ranch's Arcada community. This unit is over 1300 sqft. Featuring vaulted/cathedral ceiling, granite countertop, travertine flooring, crown moulding and two car garage. Newer window treatment. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included. This unit is highly upgraded with features that you typically do not find in rental unit. This fantastic unit is conveniently located next to Tustin Market Place, Irvine Market Place, Tustin Sports Park, Costco, 5 Fwy and 261 Toll Road. The closest major intersection is Jamboree and Bryan. This unit is available for August 15th move in. Minimum 1 year lease required. No pets.



Please contact listing agent Kevin Chiang at 626-258-9221 for detail and showing appointments.



For property information and rental application: https://2772monza.relahq.com