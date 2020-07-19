All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 2759 Dietrich Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
2759 Dietrich Drive
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 AM

2759 Dietrich Drive

2759 Dietrich Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

2759 Dietrich Drive, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This highly desirable Corner Unit Condo is located in the most prestigious neighborhood of Cantada, nestled among million dollar homes in coveted Tustin Ranch. This rarely on the market Unit is in a very private and quiet location. Two Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms. Great floor plan. Light and bright with lots of windows. Spacious Living Room with cozy fireplace. Laminated wood flooring, fresh carpet and paint in bedrooms. Kitchen with white tile counter tops, white cabinets and a side by side refrigerator. Spacious Patio for enjoying the evening breeze, perfect for entertaining with artificial turf and drought tolerant plants for low maintenance landscape. Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet and full bath with dual sinks. Interior Laundry closet with side by side washer and dryer. Over-sized direct access attached one car garage plus one assigned carport. Lovely community pool, spa and BBQ area. Centrally located within walking distance to Peters Canyon trails. Minutes to local shopping and entertainment in the nearby Tustin Marketplace and the District. Easy access to freeways and toll roads. Award winning Tustin School District. Peters Canyon Elementary, prestigious Pioneer Middle School and highly sought after Beckman High School. This rare opportunity is a must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2759 Dietrich Drive have any available units?
2759 Dietrich Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2759 Dietrich Drive have?
Some of 2759 Dietrich Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2759 Dietrich Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2759 Dietrich Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2759 Dietrich Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2759 Dietrich Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2759 Dietrich Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2759 Dietrich Drive offers parking.
Does 2759 Dietrich Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2759 Dietrich Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2759 Dietrich Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2759 Dietrich Drive has a pool.
Does 2759 Dietrich Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2759 Dietrich Drive has accessible units.
Does 2759 Dietrich Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2759 Dietrich Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Somerset Village
16631 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pools
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CA
Newport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles