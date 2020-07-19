2759 Dietrich Drive

Amenities

This highly desirable Corner Unit Condo is located in the most prestigious neighborhood of Cantada, nestled among million dollar homes in coveted Tustin Ranch. This rarely on the market Unit is in a very private and quiet location. Two Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms. Great floor plan. Light and bright with lots of windows. Spacious Living Room with cozy fireplace. Laminated wood flooring, fresh carpet and paint in bedrooms. Kitchen with white tile counter tops, white cabinets and a side by side refrigerator. Spacious Patio for enjoying the evening breeze, perfect for entertaining with artificial turf and drought tolerant plants for low maintenance landscape. Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet and full bath with dual sinks. Interior Laundry closet with side by side washer and dryer. Over-sized direct access attached one car garage plus one assigned carport. Lovely community pool, spa and BBQ area. Centrally located within walking distance to Peters Canyon trails. Minutes to local shopping and entertainment in the nearby Tustin Marketplace and the District. Easy access to freeways and toll roads. Award winning Tustin School District. Peters Canyon Elementary, prestigious Pioneer Middle School and highly sought after Beckman High School. This rare opportunity is a must see!!