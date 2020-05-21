2727 Dietrich Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

BEAUTIFUL & COZY 2 BEDROOM CONDO IN CANTADA TRACK, FACING SOUTH, Very Airy and Bright home with so many UPGRADES, Vaulted High Ceiling in Living Room, HARDWOOD FLOOR throughout the Property including Stairs and Bedrooms, Cozy Fireplace at Living Room, Bright Kitchen with Skylight, Modern White Kitchen Cabinet with Glass Door & Pullout Shelves, Granite Kitchen Coutertop with Full Glass Backsplash, BOSCH Brand S/S Range, Microwave & Dishwasher, Custom Hanging Light over the Breakfast Nook Bar & Barstool Chairs, Ceiling Fans, Wright Iron Staircase, Recessed Lighting throughout the Property, Custom Paint, Mirrored Closet Door, Crown Molding, Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet, Modern White Bathroom Cabinet, Dual Sink with Corian Sink Top & Full Glass Backsplash, Bathroom Oval Tub with Glass Door, Upstairs Extra Large Loft Converted into Bedroom Space with 2 Luxurious Dressor Furniture, Large Balcony, Hardwood floor at Garage, REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER included without Seller's Warranty, COMMUNITY FEATURES includes a Resort Style Pool, Spa, BBQ Area and Winding Paths with Mature Landscaping, Walking Distance to Award Winning PETER CANYON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, MUST SEE PROPERTY!!