Tustin, CA
2727 Dietrich Drive
Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:25 AM

2727 Dietrich Drive

2727 Dietrich Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2727 Dietrich Drive, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
BEAUTIFUL & COZY 2 BEDROOM CONDO IN CANTADA TRACK, FACING SOUTH, Very Airy and Bright home with so many UPGRADES, Vaulted High Ceiling in Living Room, HARDWOOD FLOOR throughout the Property including Stairs and Bedrooms, Cozy Fireplace at Living Room, Bright Kitchen with Skylight, Modern White Kitchen Cabinet with Glass Door & Pullout Shelves, Granite Kitchen Coutertop with Full Glass Backsplash, BOSCH Brand S/S Range, Microwave & Dishwasher, Custom Hanging Light over the Breakfast Nook Bar & Barstool Chairs, Ceiling Fans, Wright Iron Staircase, Recessed Lighting throughout the Property, Custom Paint, Mirrored Closet Door, Crown Molding, Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet, Modern White Bathroom Cabinet, Dual Sink with Corian Sink Top & Full Glass Backsplash, Bathroom Oval Tub with Glass Door, Upstairs Extra Large Loft Converted into Bedroom Space with 2 Luxurious Dressor Furniture, Large Balcony, Hardwood floor at Garage, REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER included without Seller's Warranty, COMMUNITY FEATURES includes a Resort Style Pool, Spa, BBQ Area and Winding Paths with Mature Landscaping, Walking Distance to Award Winning PETER CANYON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, MUST SEE PROPERTY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 Dietrich Drive have any available units?
2727 Dietrich Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2727 Dietrich Drive have?
Some of 2727 Dietrich Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 Dietrich Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2727 Dietrich Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 Dietrich Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2727 Dietrich Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2727 Dietrich Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2727 Dietrich Drive offers parking.
Does 2727 Dietrich Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2727 Dietrich Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 Dietrich Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2727 Dietrich Drive has a pool.
Does 2727 Dietrich Drive have accessible units?
No, 2727 Dietrich Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 Dietrich Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2727 Dietrich Drive has units with dishwashers.

