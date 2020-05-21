All apartments in Tustin
2665 Dietrich Drive

Location

2665 Dietrich Drive, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Quiet corner location in this beautiful Cantada townhouse. Provenza 5" wood plank flooring in rich mahogany tones, 5" baseboards, custom lighting, and plantation shutters are just some of the many upgrades. Sunny kitchen with white cabinets, gas cooktop, and recessed lighting. Living room features 16' vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Private upstairs master suite has a walk-in closet with mirrored wardrobes, a loft area ideal for a home office, and an oversized soaking tub. Extra large deck with southern facing hills view. 1-car attached garage plus 1 assigned carport. Garage has storage cabinetry and an 8' x 4' overhead storage system. New refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Hiking/mountain bike trails connect to the Irvine Ranch Land Reserve with access to 50,000 acres of natural wilderness and trails. Pioneer & Cedar Grove community parks are also nearby as is the championship 18-hole Tustin Ranch Golf Club and Irvine/Tustin Marketplace retail and restaurants center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2665 Dietrich Drive have any available units?
2665 Dietrich Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2665 Dietrich Drive have?
Some of 2665 Dietrich Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2665 Dietrich Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2665 Dietrich Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2665 Dietrich Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2665 Dietrich Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2665 Dietrich Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2665 Dietrich Drive offers parking.
Does 2665 Dietrich Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2665 Dietrich Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2665 Dietrich Drive have a pool?
No, 2665 Dietrich Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2665 Dietrich Drive have accessible units?
No, 2665 Dietrich Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2665 Dietrich Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2665 Dietrich Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

