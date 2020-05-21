2665 Dietrich Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Quiet corner location in this beautiful Cantada townhouse. Provenza 5" wood plank flooring in rich mahogany tones, 5" baseboards, custom lighting, and plantation shutters are just some of the many upgrades. Sunny kitchen with white cabinets, gas cooktop, and recessed lighting. Living room features 16' vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Private upstairs master suite has a walk-in closet with mirrored wardrobes, a loft area ideal for a home office, and an oversized soaking tub. Extra large deck with southern facing hills view. 1-car attached garage plus 1 assigned carport. Garage has storage cabinetry and an 8' x 4' overhead storage system. New refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Hiking/mountain bike trails connect to the Irvine Ranch Land Reserve with access to 50,000 acres of natural wilderness and trails. Pioneer & Cedar Grove community parks are also nearby as is the championship 18-hole Tustin Ranch Golf Club and Irvine/Tustin Marketplace retail and restaurants center.