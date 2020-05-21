2635 BURRIER Lane

Amenities

WELCOME TO TUSTIN BARCELONA! This is the largest model in the community and it is rarely offered for lease. This floor plan has a highly desirable first floor bedroom and a great interior location with an elevation that allows residents to enjoy the beautiful green belt. This home has a great open back yard, full drive way and 3 car garage. The master suit has a generous size to include room for a retreat and walk-in closet. Welcome to the master bedroom where you will find dual sinks, and a bathroom that includes a soaking tub and separate shower. This model does offer plenty of storage and a gourmet kitchen with large pantry. Plus its location is near parks, and magnificent schools like Peter's Canyon Elementary, Pioneer Middle school, and Beckman High. If you enjoy nature and quietness, this is the place to come. If you like to hike at Peter's Canyon, ride bikes, play golf, shop, and have easy access to freeway, this is the place to live. Did I mention great neighbors? come see this home soon.