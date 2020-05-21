All apartments in Tustin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2635 BURRIER Lane

2635 Burrier Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2635 Burrier Lane, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
range
WELCOME TO TUSTIN BARCELONA! This is the largest model in the community and it is rarely offered for lease. This floor plan has a highly desirable first floor bedroom and a great interior location with an elevation that allows residents to enjoy the beautiful green belt. This home has a great open back yard, full drive way and 3 car garage. The master suit has a generous size to include room for a retreat and walk-in closet. Welcome to the master bedroom where you will find dual sinks, and a bathroom that includes a soaking tub and separate shower. This model does offer plenty of storage and a gourmet kitchen with large pantry. Plus its location is near parks, and magnificent schools like Peter's Canyon Elementary, Pioneer Middle school, and Beckman High. If you enjoy nature and quietness, this is the place to come. If you like to hike at Peter's Canyon, ride bikes, play golf, shop, and have easy access to freeway, this is the place to live. Did I mention great neighbors? come see this home soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2635 BURRIER Lane have any available units?
2635 BURRIER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2635 BURRIER Lane have?
Some of 2635 BURRIER Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2635 BURRIER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2635 BURRIER Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2635 BURRIER Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2635 BURRIER Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2635 BURRIER Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2635 BURRIER Lane does offer parking.
Does 2635 BURRIER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2635 BURRIER Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2635 BURRIER Lane have a pool?
No, 2635 BURRIER Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2635 BURRIER Lane have accessible units?
No, 2635 BURRIER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2635 BURRIER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2635 BURRIER Lane has units with dishwashers.
