Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom, 3 bathroom Condo in Tustin Field !! 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom downstairs. Gourmet Kitchen. Huge master bedroom with balcony. Award winning Irvine School District. Wood floor through out the entire house. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator are included. This home can be leased with or without furniture. $3500 without furniture and $3950 furnished.