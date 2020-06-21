All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 2491 Tequestra.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
2491 Tequestra
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2491 Tequestra

2491 Tequestra · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

2491 Tequestra, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
For more information or to set up a showing on this property please call or text the property manager Tahnee Merideth 714-595-3541
Tahnee@irvinepropertymanagement.net

This is the largest floor plan in the beautiful and prestigious gated golf course community of Corte Villa! Impressive open floor plan with soaring ceilings, a formal entryway, 4 bedrooms plus a loft and 3 bathrooms. The first floor includes highly sought after first floor bedroom/office and full bathroom, formal living and dining rooms. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and floor to ceiling brand new cabinetry that opens up to cozy family room with fire place. The upstairs features a large open loft area with built-in bookcases. The spacious master suite features a romantic fireplace, walk-in closet and outdoor balcony. The luxurious master bath features a large soaking tub, separate double entry shower, dual vanity and walk in closet. Large interior laundry room with sink. Direct access 2 car garage with built-in cabinets. Fantastic end unit with large patio/backyard and built in BBQ; great for entertaining! Association, pool, spa, tennis, BBQ and playground. Conveniently located near award winning schools, parks, & restaurants.

Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $49 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $3,900, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2491 Tequestra have any available units?
2491 Tequestra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2491 Tequestra have?
Some of 2491 Tequestra's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2491 Tequestra currently offering any rent specials?
2491 Tequestra isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2491 Tequestra pet-friendly?
No, 2491 Tequestra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2491 Tequestra offer parking?
Yes, 2491 Tequestra does offer parking.
Does 2491 Tequestra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2491 Tequestra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2491 Tequestra have a pool?
Yes, 2491 Tequestra has a pool.
Does 2491 Tequestra have accessible units?
No, 2491 Tequestra does not have accessible units.
Does 2491 Tequestra have units with dishwashers?
No, 2491 Tequestra does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles