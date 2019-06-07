All apartments in Tustin
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
2484 Aquasanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2484 Aquasanta

2484 Aquasanta · No Longer Available
Location

2484 Aquasanta, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Best location on Tustin Ranch Golf Course! Exclusive gated community of Corte Villa in Tustin Ranch offer an expansive 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath PLUS Loft with approximately 1,974 sq ft of open living space. As soon as you open your front door you are welcomed with amazing views of the golf course. Cathedral ceilings in the Living Room and Dining Room with a wall of windows to enjoy the view. Family Room with Fireplace and open to Kitchen which includes granite counter tops, upgraded stainless steel appliances and built in refrigerator. Master Bedroom with Recessed Lights, Ceiling Fan and balcony. Master Bathroom includes jet tub, dual sinks walk in shower with travertine and dual shower heads, walk in closet includes custom shelves. Secondary Bedroom includes built in desk and large walk in closet plus a full private bathroom. Loft is perfect for a home office or additional TV Room. Inside Laundry includes washer and dryer and separate sink area. Backyard is perfect for entertaining with a built in bbq island, professional landscape, lighting and outdoor speakers. Garage has brand new epoxy flooring, built in cabinets and workbench. Prime location to all of the new shopping at Tustin Marketplace, Tustin District, award winning schools and Peter's Canyon. Come see all this wonderful home has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2484 Aquasanta have any available units?
2484 Aquasanta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2484 Aquasanta have?
Some of 2484 Aquasanta's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2484 Aquasanta currently offering any rent specials?
2484 Aquasanta isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2484 Aquasanta pet-friendly?
No, 2484 Aquasanta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2484 Aquasanta offer parking?
Yes, 2484 Aquasanta does offer parking.
Does 2484 Aquasanta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2484 Aquasanta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2484 Aquasanta have a pool?
No, 2484 Aquasanta does not have a pool.
Does 2484 Aquasanta have accessible units?
No, 2484 Aquasanta does not have accessible units.
Does 2484 Aquasanta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2484 Aquasanta has units with dishwashers.
