2484 Aquasanta

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Best location on Tustin Ranch Golf Course! Exclusive gated community of Corte Villa in Tustin Ranch offer an expansive 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath PLUS Loft with approximately 1,974 sq ft of open living space. As soon as you open your front door you are welcomed with amazing views of the golf course. Cathedral ceilings in the Living Room and Dining Room with a wall of windows to enjoy the view. Family Room with Fireplace and open to Kitchen which includes granite counter tops, upgraded stainless steel appliances and built in refrigerator. Master Bedroom with Recessed Lights, Ceiling Fan and balcony. Master Bathroom includes jet tub, dual sinks walk in shower with travertine and dual shower heads, walk in closet includes custom shelves. Secondary Bedroom includes built in desk and large walk in closet plus a full private bathroom. Loft is perfect for a home office or additional TV Room. Inside Laundry includes washer and dryer and separate sink area. Backyard is perfect for entertaining with a built in bbq island, professional landscape, lighting and outdoor speakers. Garage has brand new epoxy flooring, built in cabinets and workbench. Prime location to all of the new shopping at Tustin Marketplace, Tustin District, award winning schools and Peter's Canyon. Come see all this wonderful home has to offer.