Tustin, CA
2473 San Simon St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2473 San Simon St.

2473 San Simon Street · No Longer Available
Location

2473 San Simon Street, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Beautiful 3 BD + Loft 2.5 BA Two Story SFR, close to The Marketplace! - Beautiful 3 bedroom plus loft 2.5 bath two story single family home in the city of Tustin. Features include: spacious living room; dining area; separate family room; kitchen equipped with gas stove, dishwasher, and plenty of cabinet and counter space; great sized bedrooms including a master with a private bath and walk-in closet; separate office/loft area; air-conditioning; private yard; washer and dryer hookups inside; and a 2 car attached garage. Great location near multiple shopping, dining & entertainment options in The Marketplace & located within the highly desirable Tustin school district!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4642623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2473 San Simon St. have any available units?
2473 San Simon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2473 San Simon St. have?
Some of 2473 San Simon St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2473 San Simon St. currently offering any rent specials?
2473 San Simon St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2473 San Simon St. pet-friendly?
No, 2473 San Simon St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2473 San Simon St. offer parking?
Yes, 2473 San Simon St. does offer parking.
Does 2473 San Simon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2473 San Simon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2473 San Simon St. have a pool?
No, 2473 San Simon St. does not have a pool.
Does 2473 San Simon St. have accessible units?
No, 2473 San Simon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2473 San Simon St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2473 San Simon St. has units with dishwashers.
