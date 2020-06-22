2473 San Simon St.

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning range

Beautiful 3 BD + Loft 2.5 BA Two Story SFR, close to The Marketplace! - Beautiful 3 bedroom plus loft 2.5 bath two story single family home in the city of Tustin. Features include: spacious living room; dining area; separate family room; kitchen equipped with gas stove, dishwasher, and plenty of cabinet and counter space; great sized bedrooms including a master with a private bath and walk-in closet; separate office/loft area; air-conditioning; private yard; washer and dryer hookups inside; and a 2 car attached garage. Great location near multiple shopping, dining & entertainment options in The Marketplace & located within the highly desirable Tustin school district!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4642623)