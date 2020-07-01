All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 245 Gallery Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
245 Gallery Way
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

245 Gallery Way

245 Gallery Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

245 Gallery Way, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
1 Bedroom Remodeled - Property Id: 41667

Condo, w/d in unit, No smoking, Detached garage
Remodeled 1 Bedroom Condo. Located on the second floor, no one above you. Large Patio. Vaulted Ceilings. Stainless Steel Appliances, Quartz Counter-tops. 90% of the lighting is LED. Berber Carpet. New Interior Doors. New Front Load Washer/Dryer, Remodeled Bathroom with 3/4" Glass Doors just installed and Marble Tiled Shower. Walk-in Closet. Great Location near the Marketplace and the Golf Course. Convenient to Freeways. Access to Pools and workout room. Will consider 1-2 small well behaved pets. Flexible Move-in Date.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/41667
Property Id 41667

(RLNE5521753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Gallery Way have any available units?
245 Gallery Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 Gallery Way have?
Some of 245 Gallery Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Gallery Way currently offering any rent specials?
245 Gallery Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Gallery Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 Gallery Way is pet friendly.
Does 245 Gallery Way offer parking?
Yes, 245 Gallery Way offers parking.
Does 245 Gallery Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 Gallery Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Gallery Way have a pool?
Yes, 245 Gallery Way has a pool.
Does 245 Gallery Way have accessible units?
No, 245 Gallery Way does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Gallery Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 Gallery Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles